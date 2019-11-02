Twitter Reacts as Levante Condemn Barcelona to Their Third League Defeat of the Season

By 90Min
November 02, 2019

What is going on at Camp Nou this season? Barcelona have just lost for the third time in La Liga and they can't say it was undeserved, with Levante putting in a very impressive performance. 

Granota dominated Barça physically and technically in what was a sad, sad day for Ernesto Valverde's side. 

It was an unacceptable loss and Twitter was ablaze with commentary on what could be momentous moment in Valverde's managerial career, with the Spaniard's decision to continual ostracise Ivan Rakitic coming back to bite him - badly.  

Despite their eventual collapse, the early signs were good for the visitors, with Lionel Messi scoring from the penalty spot after Nelson Semedo was brought down in the box by Jorge Miramon. 

The goal was La Pulga's 500th with his left foot, his 21st in 19 games against Levante. Woah.

The fun did not last long for Barcelona though, as Levante came out with a renewed sense of purpose after half time. 

Tackles were flying in and Barça's creative players were looking increasingly withdrawn and struggled to get on the ball.

Then in a blink of an eye the home side were ahead, two quickfire goals in the 61st and 63rd minutes – followed by a third five minutes later – putting Levante in firm control of the match. 

Barcelona looked shell-shocked. They thought they had pulled one back through Messi with around ten minutes left to play, only to have the Argentinian's brilliant goal ruled out for offside. 

That would be the last time that either side would have the ball in the back of the net.

Barcelona, the kings of Spanish football, had been humiliated and fans think there is only one man to blame - Ernesto Valverde. Surely the Spaniard's days are numbered? 

