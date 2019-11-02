Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Snatch Late, Late Win & VAR Strikes...Again

By 90Min
November 02, 2019

Oh my, oh my, that was dramatic, wasn't it?

Liverpool scored twice inside the final three minutes to break Aston Villa hearts and claim all three points, with Sadio Mane glancing in a delicate header with seconds remaining.

But, before all of that, let's rewind to the start, shall we?

It was a frantic start to the game, and a very open one, as well. Both teams came close to opening the scoring early on, but it was Sadio Mane who perhaps should have given the away side the lead 15 minutes in.

Naturally, you can just expect VAR to play some sort of a role in any match these days.

And guess what? 

21 minutes in and VAR was put to the test. Aston Villa had the ball in the net thanks to Trezeguet, who rifled home John McGinn's cross. But, was he offside? The answer (controversially) was no. Here we go again...

And then, seconds later, it was Liverpool's turn to find the back of the net. Roberto Firmino the man to tap home, but the linesman flagged for offside

Hold on, it went to VAR. 

He appeared onside, but the goal was disallowed. As it turns out, he was offside by what was classified as an 'armpit.'

Cue the outrage...

The second half got underway and the away side dominated possession once again. But, also, not for the first time, Jordan Henderson wasted a glorious chance with a wayward and sloppy pass...

Time was running out, and Liverpool were beginning to look a little lost. Were they heading for their first league defeat of the season?

That was until Andy Robertson popped up at the back post to power home a header with three minutes remaining. Sadio Mane swivelled and floated a sumptuous ball towards the onrushing Robertson. 

It was 1-1 and the away fans went wild...

But, yet, the players only spent a few seconds celebrating. Why? Because there was enough time for a winner. Just.

They couldn't, could they?

The crowd was beginning to get quieter and quieter as nerve levels rose. It was all Liverpool as the game headed into additional time. 

Corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up and curled in a pinpoint cross, allowing Sadio Mane to glance a header into the far corner.

Aston Villa hearts were broken, but as for Liverpool hearts...

With barely enough time to get the game back underway, the referee blew the final whistle.

Jurgen Klopp went wild. The Liverpool players went wild. They knew that they weren't at their best, but they somehow, somehow came out of it with all three points.

A potentially huge win in terms of the title race...

It was not the performance Klopp will have been hoping for, but he won't care as they will go home with the points.

Next up in the league? Just the small matter of a top of the table clash with Manchester City. We can't wait.

