Unai Emery Hints at Mesut Ozil Starting Role Against Wolves After Impressing in League Cup Defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hinted that Mesut Özil will retain his place in their starting lineup this weekend, following the German's impressive performance at Anfield on Wednesday.

Özil hasn't featured in the Premier League since Arsenal's 2-2 draw away at Watford, while his start against Liverpool in midweek was the 31-year-old's first appearance in any competition since their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in September.

Emery has been under pressure to bring Özil back into the picture in north London after a run of poor results, and the Arsenal boss hinted that he might be about to give in to fans' demands as he confirmed the playmaker would be included in their squad on Saturday.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"He is in the squad and I think he has the possibility to play," Emery said, quoted by football.london. "I said to him every time what is my plan with him.

"When he's available, when he's training well, when he's consistent, when he's positive he can help us a lot.

"Now I am seeing him positive and consistent. On Wednesday with his performance at Liverpool, I think this is the way we want. Also, I am helping him, supporting him, demanding of him. This is the Mesut I think everyone wants.

"He has big experience. When you talk about players who are ready to play under high pressure, one is Mesut Özil.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"I think he has confidence and I think he has respect. When he is in that positive way, when he is available consistently, he has the respect from us and from every supporter."

Özil's return will be a welcome change for home fans when they face Wolves on Saturday, having chanted his name at a handful of their Premier League matches this season.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!