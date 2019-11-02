Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Vibrant Blues Continue League Winning Streak

Chelsea moved back up to third in the Premier League with their fifth consecutive win on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road.



Chelsea only needed five minutes to go ahead, as Tammy Abraham found the net once again. Jorginho pulled off one of the most stunning passes of the season to curl it into the box first time, and Abraham lofted the ball over Ben Foster to put the Blues in front in style.



The Blues kept knocking on the door in search of a second, but Foster stayed equal to them with some excellent saves. The Watford goalkeeper produced superb saves against Abraham and Christian Pulisic in the first half, before keeping out Mason Mount's effort after the restart.

Chelsea finally extended their advantage early in the second half, as Pulisic got his fourth goal in a week. The ball came out wide to Abraham who drilled it low into the box, and the American was there to fire home from close range to give Frank Lampard's side some breathing space.



Watford were gifted a huge lifeline back into the game when VAR awarded them a penalty for a foul from Jorginho on Gerard Deulofeu. The Spaniard stepped up to take the spot kick he won, and tucked it home with ten minutes to go to set up for an interesting finale.

WATFORD

Key Talking Point

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It's been a difficult season so far for Watford, who are bottom of the Premier League table without a win. They couldn't have started the game any worse, as they were cut open and punished within five minutes of kickoff, made to pay for their slow defending.

The Hornets were just chasing the ball for the rest of the game, unable to keep up with their rampant visitors and struggling to lay a finger on them. They improved in the second half and began to threaten more, but some more lacklustre defensive work allowed Chelsea to add a second.

Watford got a controversial lifeline late on through Deulofeu's converted penalty, but it was far too late as they fell to defeat once again. It's another devastating defeat for Quique Sanchez Flores' side, who simply didn't offer or threaten enough.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Foster (7*); Kabasele (5), Dawson (5), Cathcart (N/A); Janmaat (6), Doucoure (6), Chalobah (6), Masina (6); Deulofeu (7), Gray (6), Pereyra (6).

Substitutes: Mariappa (6), Hughes (6), Femenia (6).

STAR MAN - Watford would've been down and out before the half time whistle if it weren't for Ben Foster, who literally saved them time after time. The Englishman was in incredible form all afternoon, pulling off a string of remarkable saves to keep his side in the game, in a fantastic performance.



Ben Foster - take a bow. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) November 2, 2019

Foster turning into Neuer today I see — Harvey Specter 🔱 (@DZKurtisss) November 2, 2019

CHELSEA

Key Talking Point

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

After falling to defeat midweek in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea were desperate to return to winning ways. The Blues started in style with a wonderfully worked goal, with Jorginho's delightful assist finished off with Abraham's delicate finish as Chelsea seized the game by the scruff of its neck.

Their attacking play was once again excellent, creating chances all across the pitch and looking dangerous every time they went forward. While they allowed Watford to get forward and have some chances, they were solid at the back and blocked every shot that came at them.

The late penalty slightly tarnished the result, but it was a fantastic performance nonetheless from Chelsea. It's a big win for Frank Lampard's side, as they earned their seventh consecutive away win and moved within two points of second in another excellent display on the road.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Arrizabalaga (6); Azpilicueta (6), Zouma (7), Tomori (6), Emerson (6); Mount (6), Kovacic (7), Jorginho (7); Willian (7), Abraham (8*), Pulisic (8).

Substitutes: Hudson-Odoi (N/A), Batshuayi (N/A), James (N/A).



STAR MAN - So many players put in excellent performances, with a number of contenders for star man. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic ran the show once again from midfield, while Tammy Abraham got a goal and assist in a superb display up front.

However, Christian Pulisic is the choice for man of the match. The 21-year-old pulled the strings in attack and was everywhere, working tirelessly to create chances for his teammates. He capped off a superb display with a great goal, as he was in the right place at the right time to score in a brilliant display.

Christian Pulisic's goalscoring record in the league by season:



2015/16: 9 games, 2 goals

2016/17: 29 games, 3 goals

2017/18: 32 games, 4 goals

2018/19: 20 games, 4 goals

2019/20: 8 games, 4 goals



Already matches his season best. pic.twitter.com/DhNXKlbbMh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 2, 2019

BEST BELIEVE IT CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS HERE TO TAKEOVER



4 goals in 2 games. Ridiculous player man 👏🏽 — Mod (@CFCMod_) November 2, 2019

Looking Ahead



Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Watford have a huge chance to earn a vital victory next Friday, when they travel to fellow strugglers Norwich City. The Hornets return to Vicarage Road following the international break, hosting Burnley in Hertfordshire on 23rd November.



Chelsea face an important night under the lights in the Champions League, as they welcome Ajax to Stamford Bridge next Tuesday. The Blues have their second home match in four days after that, Crystal Palace the visitors to west London on 9th November.

