Watford vs Chelsea: Key Stats & Facts to Impress Your Mates Ahead of Premier League Clash

Another week, another stats-fest and this time we're delving deep into Chelsea's visit to the fortress that is Vicarage Road for the late kick off on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side saw their seven game winning streak come to an end thanks to Cristiano Rashford in the week, as the Blues exited the Carabao Cup.

However, they haven't lost in the Premier League since their home defeat to Liverpool in September and now they have the seemingly simple task of travelling to Watford this weekend as they look to put pressure on the the top two.

The Hornets have endured a rough, rough start to the season - racking up just five points from their opening ten league games, leaving them at the foot of the table.

So, with the fixture almost upon us, now is the time to cement yourself as the stat-man in your group and ultimately, the cream of the crop when it comes to numbers. Opta provided the tools, now it's time for you to deliver.

Blue Dominance

Chelsea have utterly dominated this fixture in recent times, even when Watford were half-decent.

The Hornets have won just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D2 L8), winning 4-1 at Vicarage Road in February 2018. However, despite the one-sided nature, the Blues have never managed to win consecutive away games against Watford in the top-flight - winning 2-1 at Vicarage Road last season.

Watford Woes

Close your eyes or cover your ears Watford fans because this one isn't nice.





The Hornets are winless in their 10 Premier League games this season (D5 L5), scoring fewer goals than any other side (5). They’ve never failed to win any of their opening 11 games to any league campaign before, while the last side to do so in the Premier League were QPR in 2012-13.

Eek.

They Do Love Playing Away

Chelsea have won their last four away Premier League games, netting at least three goals each time - 4-2 vs. Burnley, 4-1 vs. Southampton and 5-2 vs. Wolves.

In top-flight history, only Everton have won five consecutive away games while netting 3+ goals each time, doing so back in December 1927 en route to winning the league title.

So, what that's saying is - a comprehensive win for the Blues on Saturday and they're bound for Premier League glory once more...

Right?

Please, Can We Just Win a Game

More sorry reading for Watford fans...

The Hornets are winless in their last 14 league games (D6 L8) – only between November 1971-April 1972 have they gone longer without a win in their league history (19 games).

Not only that, but they're also winless in their last nine Premier League home games (D4 L5) – if they fail to win here it will equal their longest winless home run in their league history (10 between September-December 2004).

Ouch.

Blues Smell Blood

Chelsea have won 16 of their last 20 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (L4), with their last such defeat coming at Crystal Palace in October 2017 – it was the Eagles’ first victory that campaign.

Hope for Hornets?

Not everything can be so perfect for Lampard and Chelsea, it just can't.

Despite sitting fourth in the table with 20 points, only the three clubs starting the day in the relegation zone have conceded more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea (16).

Time for Gerard Deulofeu to start feasting, the Watford man has had more shots (24) and shots on target (10) without scoring than any other Premier League player this season.

Ohhhhh Tammy, Tammy

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham has scored six goals and assisted one more in his last four away Premier League games – he’s scored more away goals than any other player in the competition this season, and already more than any Chelsea player hit on the road last season.

I do love playing away.