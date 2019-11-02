West Ham Consider Recalling Exciting Prospect From Loan to Make First-Team Impact

West Ham are weighing up the possibility of recalling Grady Diangana from his loan spell at West Brom, and are ready to offer fellow midfielder Nathan Holland on loan in exchange.

The Hammers sent their England Under-20 international on a season long loan to the Hawthorns, where the Baggies are managed by the London side's former head coach Slaven Bilic, scoring four times in ten games.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Football Insider report that West Ham added a clause into the deal which allows them to recall the midfielder during the January transfer window, and are said to be considering the activation of this clause as they plot their next moves in the transfer window.

Manuel Pellegrini's men have not been scoring heavily so far this season, notching just 14 goals in 11 Premier League matches. Should Diangana's impressive attacking form for the Baggies continue, they may be tempted to use the midfielder during the second half of their season.

They would also be willing to send out talented youngster Nathan Holland as part of any swap deal. The 21-year-old midfielder is urgent need of some first team football to aide his development in east London, and such a swap deal could also help soften the blow to West Brom of losing such a key player at the midway point of their season as they push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Diangana is an exciting youth product at West Ham who broke into the first team last season, scoring two goals in 21 matches in all competitions for the Hammers. He has been at the club since 2010 and is seen as an important prospect for the first team.