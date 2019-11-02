Yerry Mina Vows to 'Give Everything' for Everton Following Last Season's Injury Woes

Yerry Mina has vowed to "give everything" for Everton after the former Barcelona man missed the majority of the Toffee's 2018/2019 season due to injury.

After arriving form Barca for a fee of around £30m last summer, a recurrent foot problem restricted Mina to just 15 appearances last campaign.

His anticlimactic inaugural season came after the 25-year-old starred for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia - and the centre-back has revealed that it was a challenging time in his career.

'You are tested by the Lord... now I feel good about myself'



After a tricky start to life at Everton, now Yerry Mina is hitting all the right notes | @DominicKing_DM https://t.co/HKcjfaJDYI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 1, 2019

"Things were very difficult last year. It is easy to be happy when you are in a good moment. It is when the bad times come that it is a little harder," Mina said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"When you have that frustration and sadness and things are getting you down, it is important to keep that good spirit."

Mina was also keen to express his gratitude for the part that Everton's backroom staff played in his recovery.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I am so grateful for the role our physio Danny Donachie played," the Columbian began.





"It was a tough start, difficult and complicated with four or five injuries, one after the other. They were injuries that you could not explain, all in the same area around my foot. But Danny was always there, helping me."

Mina was interviewed in the midst of a disappointing run of form for the Toffees. Marco Silva's side have struggled for consistency so far this season and have lost four of their last five Premier League games - fuelling speculation that Silva's job could be at risk.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Despite this uncertainty, Mina insisted that he is happy at Goodison Park.

"In a moment like this, it is important to present a united front. We speak together all the time. We must improve," the 25-year-old claimed.

"It's like a big family here - I am so happy I made the choice to come. I can't explain how happy I am that my teammates have put up with me as I have tried to settle."