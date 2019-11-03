André Gomes Suffers Horror Injury During Everton's Draw With Tottenham

By 90Min
November 03, 2019

Everton midfielder André Gomes was stretchered off with what looks like a serious ankle injury during his side's draw with Tottenham on Sunday. 

The game was nearing the 80th minute when Gomes was pursued by Son Heung-min down the left, and found himself subject to a challenge from behind by the South Korean, before a follow-up by Serge Aurier left him in agony on the deck. 

TV cameras opted not to show full replays of the challenge, taking place in the 77th minute, with the damage caused being too gruesome to broadcast a second time.

Son, who saw red for his part in causing the injury, was visibly distraught, as were a number of other players who saw the challenge close up.

Players from both ranks frantically waved to the medical team, with play being stopped for around eight minutes as the situation was assessed and he was secured to the stretcher. 

There is no word as yet as to the exact nature of the injury, with that likely to come out in the next few days once the dust has settled. 

Spurs had led 1-0 through Dele Alli's superb strike on the 63rd minute, and would be pegged back by Cenk Tosun's header deep into the 12 minutes of injury-enforced stoppage time, but the football was overshadowed by the seriousness of the injury. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Son's inconsolable reaction was telling of that, the red card given to him by Martin Atkinson feeling like something of an afterthought as he was consoled by manager Mauricio Pochettino, who had made his way onto the park.

The point moves Everton three points clear of Southampton in 17th, while Tottenham remain in the bottom half in 11th, level on points with 10th-placed Manchester United. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message