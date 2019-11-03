Bayern Munich Part Company With Manager Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich have officially parted company with manager Niko Kovač following Saturday's humiliating defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga champions lost 5-1 after Jerome Boateng's early red card, and following an indifferent start to the season, it has proven to be the final straw for the board with their current manager.

Kovač delivered a domestic double last season, but the Bavarian giants' performances under the former Frankfurt boss have never fully got the fanbase onside, and he leaves just over a year after his appointment at the start of last season.

"I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment," Kovač said, via the Bayern website.

"The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision. My brother Robert and I thank Bayern for the last one and a half years. During this time, our team has won the championship, the DFB Cup and the Supercup.

"It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best. "

Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge explained the decision, pointing to their poor start to the season as the catalyst behind the change.

"The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action. Uli Hoeneß, Hasan Salihamidžić and I have an open and serious conversation with Niko on this basis on Sunday with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of FC Bayern.

"We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the Doubles last season. "

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić concluded the statement, saying: "I now expect a positive development from our players and absolute motivation to achieve our goals for this season."