Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski Set for 'Small Surgery' Ahead of International Break

Robert Lewandowski could miss Poland's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures, as the Bayern Munich striker is set to have minor surgery over the international break.

The prolific goalscorer is reportedly unlikely to miss any of Bayern's matches as a result of the operation, but he will be unavailable for national selection during the next round of games.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Lewandowski has been in sensational form for Bayern this season, netting netted 14 goals in ten league appearances and 20 goals in all competitions. Polish commentator Mateusz Borek claimed during an interview on Cafe Futbol, that the Polish star will undergo surgery which will rule him out of action for seven to ten days, as reported by Polsat Sport.





Lewandowski's injury is not believed to be a serious one, but he would prefer to tackle the problem now so that he is in perfect condition for the summer competition. It is unspecified what issue the surgery is for.





Lewandowski will not take part in his country's final double-header against Israel and Slovenia. The Eagles have already qualified from their group, topping a tough league which includes Austria and the aforementioned Slovenia, collecting 19 points from their eight matches thus far.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Bayern star is his nation's all-time leading scorer, bagging 60 goals in 110 appearances, and currently holds the record for the most goals scored by a European player in a single World Cup qualifying campaign, netting 16 goals.

Lewandowski's absence will hand an opportunity to Napoli's Arek Milik or Milan striker Krzysztof Piątek to lead the line for their country, as both forwards stake their claim to be part of ‎Jerzy Brzęczek's plans for the upcoming summer tournament.

Poland will be hoping for a better showing during their next major competition, after they crashed out of the World Cup 2018 in the group stages, losing to Senegal and Columbia before beating Japan in the final match of the group stage.