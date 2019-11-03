Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Soyuncu & Vardy Goals Secure Victory

Leicester City have cemented their place in the top four thanks to second-half goals from Çağlar Söyüncü and Jamie Vardy on the road at Crystal Palace.

It was the visitors who unsurprisingly enjoyed the majority of the ball during the opening 45 minutes, but the likes of Vardy and Ayoze Pérez couldn't make their domination count - often misplacing the final ball or shot throughout the first half.

Crystal Palace came close to finding an opening goal shortly after the break, but it was Leicester City who broke the deadlock when Söyüncü was left unmarked from a James Maddison corner to score his first goal for the club.

The game started to open up slightly after Leicester's opening goal and that presented even more chances on the counter-attack, but Vardy, Pérez and Harvey Barnes still weren't quite clicking in the final third.





Vardy finally had the ball in the back of the net to kill off the game in the last few minutes of the match, combining brilliantly with Demarai Gray on the left wing to secure a vital three points on the road for Leicester City.

Crystal Palace

Key Talking Point

It was a trademark performance from Roy Hodgson's side at Selhurst Park, offering up possession to Leicester City so that they could focus on their defensive shape and creating chances on the break when they could.

It's not revolutionary, but it is effective.

The Eagles were matching Leicester City chance for chance in the first half even though they never had more than 40% of possession, while each wasted attack for the visitors only increased their frustrations.

It ultimately wasn't enough for Crystal Palace to hold on for a point as Söyüncü was left completely unmarked from a corner, a result which has ensured the club have missed the chance to finish the weekend in fifth place in the table.

Player Ratings

Guaita (6); Ward (5), Tomkins (5), Cahill (7), Van Aanholt (6); Zaha (7), Kouyate (7), Milivojevic (5), McCarthur (6), Schlupp (5); Ayew (5).

Substitutes: Meyer (6), Benteke (6), McCarthy (N/A).

Star Man

It wasn't a vintage from Crystal Palace going forward, but the hosts once again had their brightest moments coming through Wilfried Zaha.





Zaha is too good for Palace, deserves a move — Trey (@DizzCRL) November 3, 2019





U gotta feel for zaha , always in perfect positions but his teamates arent good enough to pass it to him — Blue Blood 🇨🇦 (@LongLiveXxxten6) November 3, 2019

The Ivory Coast international had a frustrating afternoon on the whole, but he came closer than anyone to find a way through for Crystal Palace and was ultimately let down by a lack of quality from his teammates.

Leicester City

Key Talking Point

Brendan Rodgers knew his side would be allowed to control possession on Sunday, while chances would inevitably come their way as a result, but Leicester City just couldn't quite find a crucial final touch through large chunks of the match.

The Foxes have received plaudits non-stop for their ability on the ball this season, but it was a goal from a set-piece which was decisive against a Crystal Palace side who looked to frustrate the visitors at every opportunity.

James Maddison has been key to Leicester City's quality from open play, and he was again on Sunday, but it was the England Under-21 international's delivery from set-pieces which proved to be their biggest asset against Crystal Palace.

Player Ratings

Schmeichel (7); Pereira (6), Evans (7), Soyuncu (7), Chilwell (6); Ndidi (7), Perez (8), Tielemans (7), Maddison (8), Barnes (6); Vardy (7).

City's corner took a flick off a Palace defender and onto the head of Çağlar Söyüncü for his first #lcfc goal! ⚽



It's 1-0 to the Foxes! #CryLei pic.twitter.com/vFVcFmUiA7 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 3, 2019

Substitutes: Gray (6), Morgan (N/A), Praet (N/A).

Star Man

Ayoze Pérez was causing headaches throughout the game during open play, but it was midfielder Maddison who provided the biggest impact from set-pieces and he even set up Leicester's winning goal.

The hosts were helpless to defend against Maddison's free-kicks and corners, while questionable marking ensured that Söyüncü could break the deadlock in what was otherwise a tight match.

James Maddison is one hell of a player — oliver brennan (@oliverbrennan95) November 3, 2019

James Maddison created six chances in the first 45 minutes vs. Crystal Palace, more than every other player on the pitch combined (4).



He's on his way to setting a season single-game record. 👀 pic.twitter.com/B2Zs3pAWSj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2019





James Maddison is a mad son.

He's one of the best 10s in the world right now. — Aarav (@INDcule) November 3, 2019





Every single Delivery from James Maddison is unreal! — Adam Dine (@AdamDinee) November 3, 2019

James Maddison up there as one of the best in the league 👏🏽 — Conor Mansell (@ConorMansell) November 3, 2019

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Foxes overall given their most recent away day at Southampton, but Brendan Rodgers' side showed off their credentials again and will now be among the favourites to qualify for the Champions League.

Looking Ahead

Crystal Palace could be without another point in the Premier League until the end of the month as they prepare for matches against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Leicester City host Arsenal before the international break, while they're then on the road to Brighton & Hove Albion - having scored nine goals on their last trip to the south coast.

