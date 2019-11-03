Crystal Palace vs Leicester: Confirmed Lineups & Stats to Impress Your Mates With Prior to Kick Off

Leicester made headlines last weekend with their record-equalling 9-0 win over Southampton - and travel to London this weekend to face Crystal Palace.

The Foxes will be looking for a continuation in their good form as they mount a challenge for the top four. Palace, meanwhile, came from 2-0 down away at Arsenal to salvage a point and they sit comfortably in the top half.

📋 Team news is in!



Come on you Palace! #CPFC | #CRYLEI — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 3, 2019

The Foxes are unchanged from their historic 0⃣-9⃣ win against Southampton. 🦊https://t.co/QSnx9WgBEZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2019

Both teams are in good form with Leicester sat in third and Palace in sixth which could make this a very interesting affair.

You're wanting to know more? Of course you are.

Here are eight stats, courtesy of Opta, to impress your mates with whilst watching the action.

Eagles Flying High

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Crystal Palace have dominated this fixture in the last four - they've won every single meeting with an aggregate score of 13-1.

If they win this weekend it would break their record of winning five in a row. They did this against Wimbledon between 1989 and 1991.

Sunday Blues

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester must have some wild Saturday nights. They've not won on a Sunday since April 2016 when they beat Sunderland (remember them?) 2-0.

In that time they've drawn three and lost six.

Tough Schedule

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Crystal Palace have been in good form in their last five games, losing only once. This is even more impressive when you consider that this will be their fourth Premier League game in a row against a side in the top five.

This is the first time that this has happened since Wolves in November 2010.

Foxes Frightened?

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Leicester, surprisingly, have a rubbish record against Crystal Palace - losing four of their last seven Premier League away games and failing to score in each defeat.

It's not all bad news to be fair. They've never lost away at Selhurst Park when they have managed to score.

Key Men

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy is currently having an absolute party and he sits joint top of the goalscoring charts with nine. Impressively, his nine goals have come from just 20 shots, giving him the best conversion rate in the league with 45%.

Eagles' star man Wilfried Zaha loves playing against Leicester and has scored in each of his last three games against them. He's scored four in total, more than he has scored against any other team in the competition.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

James Maddison enjoys away games - he just loves them. Out of his five goal involvements this season, four of them have come away from the King Power with two goals and two assists on the road.

And, finally, Jordan Ayew has had the best start to a Premier League he has ever had. He's scored more in his last eight Premier League games, more than in his last 32 where he'd scored three.