Frank Lampard Discusses Reasons for Success on the Road as Chelsea Equal Away Run Record

Frank Lampard has said his side ‘got what they deserved’, as he discussed Chelsea magnificent away form following the 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues came away with the three points thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic, as they moved up to third in the Premier League. It was Chelsea’s fifth league win in a row and their seventh consecutive away victory in all competitions - their joint-longest winning run on the road in the club's history.

Speaking after the game, Lampard reflected on what was an excellent team performance.

As quoted on the club’s official website, he said: “We dominated the game, played some great football for big periods of it and created enough chances.

‘Two goals is never enough to put a game to bed. We’ve felt that already this season and it’s been a bit of a story of our season at times, especially away from home, but that shouldn’t take away from how well we played.”

Chelsea came close to losing the three points, starting with Watford’s controversial consolation. Gerard Deulofeu converted his penalty ten minutes time, with the spot kick controversially awarded by VAR after the Spaniard was deemed to have been fouled.

The Blues then escaped in the very last second of the game, as Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster’s header was goalbound. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into action and made an incredible save, pushing Foster’s effort away and ultimately sealing the three points for the visitors.

Speaking about Arrizabalaga’s save and the game overall, Lampard said: “It was a brilliant save and we got what we deserved. Sometimes you need your goalkeeper to produce moments like that - that’s what they’re there for. It’s great for a keeper’s confidence when those moments come.”

Chelsea earned their seventh successive away win in all competitions, equalling a club record set 30 years ago. The Blues haven’t lost on the road since their very first away game in August, where they fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Lampard reflected on why his side have been so good away from Stamford Bridge, and why they have won seven out of their eight away games this season.

He said: “Maybe away from home teams open up against us slightly more. I don’t think today was one of those days but it’s happened in certain games, which then gives us the opportunity with the pace we’ve got in forward areas that we can counter-attack and create chances.”

Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday, when they host Ajax in the Champions League. The Blues then welcome Crystal Palace to the Bridge on 9 November, as they hope to make it six consecutive league wins.