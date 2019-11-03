Inter Chief Responds to Talk of Lautaro Martinez Leaving for Barcelona

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta quashed Barcelona's ambitions of signing Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, claiming that I Nerazzurri 'rarely sells its best players'.

Martinez has made an excellent start to the new Serie A season, bagging five goals in 11 matches, and has struck up a fearsome partnership with ex-Manchester United man Romelu Lukaku.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Speaking before Inter's late victory over Bologna on Saturday evening, Marotta dismissed aa possible exit for Martinez, claiming that the 22-year-old is 'happy to stay' in Milan, despite talk of Barcelona and Manchester United interest.

“These things are only stories in the media," He told Sky Sport Italia (via Sempre Inter) Our players are happy to stay with us and as always a player has to want to leave. Inter is a very strong club who rarely sells its best players.

"We want to continue down this path even of there are situations like this we have to handle, but this is all part of our job descriptions.

Martinez bagged six goals in 27 games for I Nerazzurri last season, although the majority of his appearances came off the bench. The Argentine star has stepped out of Mauro Icardi's shadow following his high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain, and has filled his compatriot's boots nicely alongside Lukaku.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

The pair have bagged 14 goals between them this campaign, after the Belgian star dispatched a crucial penalty to complete a brace in Inter's narrow 2-1 victory over Bologna.

Marotta also attempted to reduce the hype surrounding Antonio Conte's new-look Inter side, who sit second in the table, stating that this season is the beginning of 'a new cycle' following Luciano Spaletti's departure last May.

"We are only interested in winning, this means that putting everything we have in our possibilities to reach the high bar we have set for ourselves," he said. “We have started a new cycle which sees us growing gradually and we want to move forward this way.”