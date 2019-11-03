James Milner Wins Internet With His Instagram Post After Liverpool’s Late Win

By 90Min
November 03, 2019

Liverpool fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions during Saturday's dramatic 2-1 comeback against Aston Villa, and James Milner took to Instagram after the game with a light-hearted post suggesting that he knew exactly what Reds' supporters had been through.

An unused substitute at Villa Park, Milner watched from the bench as Liverpool fell behind, saw Roberto Firmino's finish ruled out for a (very) marginal offside and claimed a comeback victory through Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane's late finishes.

Mane's header was as last gasp as it gets, and Milner joked that supporting Liverpool is not advised for those suffering from anxiety or heart issues.

He captioned a photo of his celebrating teammates with the words: "Health Warning If you suffer from anxiety or heart problems it’s not advisable to support LFC."

With Manchester City completing their own comeback against Southampton, the three points here maintained Liverpool's six-point advantage over the Citizens and could be crucial in the Reds' bid for a maiden Premier League title.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Dramatic goals and turnarounds have been a feature of Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool, building the fear factor of European nights under the Anfield lights and fuelling the German's growing cult reputation - despite putting fans through stress, tension and, ultimately, jubilation. 

It all seemed to start with a remarkable 2016 reversal against Klopp's former employers, as Liverpool trailed Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on aggregate at half-time of their Europa League quarter-final second leg. Four second-half goals saw the Reds progress, the last of them coming from Dejan Lovren in stoppage-time. 

However, the pinnacle has to be last season's semi-final comeback against Barcelona. 3-0 down heading into the second leg at Anfield, Liverpool blew Messi and Co. away in a 4-0 victory to reach the final - the rest, as they say, is history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message