Kiko Casilla Facing 12-Match Ban as Leeds & Former Real Madrid Keeper Accused of Racism

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla could be facing a 12-match ban if he is found guilty by the FA of racially abusing Charlton forward Jonathan Leko, when the two sides met back in September.

Marcelo Bielsa's side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Valley in the EFL Championship fixture on 28 September, in which the former Real Madrid keeper is alleged to have directed a Spanish racial slur towards the 20-year-old.

The incident was included in the referee's report of the match according to the Mail, and as such it was handed over to the FA for investigation.

Jeremy Ng/GettyImages

The governing body is reported to have called upon lip-readers and Spanish-language interpreters to determine the nature of the incident, and should they find the 33-year-old guilty, their hard-line stance on racism means he could be suspended for their next 12 matches.

The newspaper additionally reports that the evidence against the keeper is 'strong' and likely to lead to a guilty verdict on Wednesday, although there has not yet been any official word from the FA or Leeds on the situation.

While the Mail report that the investigation has concluded with just formalities required before the ban is handed out, an update from the Yorkshire Post says that the FA refuse to comment since the investigation is ongoing.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Casilla had started every game for Bielsa's side this season after arriving from Real Madrid in January, as they have recovered from a dip in form to sit second in the table on goal difference.



In the event of a lengthy suspension, they will likely call upon backup keeper Kamil Miazek to help keep their title challenge alive over a busy festive period.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!