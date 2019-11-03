Liverpool Behind Only One Club for Best Ever Opening to an English Top Flight Season

Liverpool rollicking start to the 2019/20 season continued with the latest of late wins on Saturday, scoring twice in the last five minutes to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park.

That dramatic result from the jaws of defeat means Jurgen Klopp's side are now 28 games unbeaten in the Premier League, while only a draw away to Manchester United has interrupted a perfect start to the domestic season.

In fact, so good have Liverpool been that only one team in English top-flight history has ever enjoyed a better opening 11 games to a league season.

As observed by Opta, Liverpool's total of 31 points from 11 Premier League games has only ever been topped by Bill Nicholson's Tottenham Hotspur side in 1960/61 with 33 - and that is only when adjusting Spurs' results to three points for a win.

Spurs, whose 1960/61 squad featured club legends such as Bobby Smith and Danny Blanchflower, ended up winning both the First Division title and FA Cup that year. That outcome would no doubt go down very smoothly with Liverpool's fans, many of whom are yet to see a league title win in their lifetime.

The Reds are famously without a top-flight title win since 1990, last winning the division prior to its 1992 rebranding as the Premier League.

Following the dramatic turnaround from Liverpool on Saturday courtesy of late goals from Andy and Sadio Mane, Liverpool were able to maintain their six-point lead over Manchester City at the league's summit.

The two contenders face off at Anfield next weekend in a fixture that could come to define this season's title race.

A win for Klopp's side would push them nine points clear of their rivals ahead of the congested winter schedule that includes the remaining Champions League group stage fixtures, the Club World Cup in Qatar and, of course, the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.