Liverpool Considering Loan Move for Caoimhin Kelleher Amid Championship Interest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering a January loan move for 20-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with Preston reportedly interested in the Irishman's services.

It's been a whirlwind week for the Liverpool prospect who, despite conceding five goals, impressed in the 5-5 Carabao Cup draw with Arsenal and saved from Dani Ceballos as Liverpool progressed on penalties.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

His shootout heroics came just days after he was selected for a senior Republic of Ireland call up, this time in the preliminary 39-man squad for November's friendly fixture with New Zealand and crucial Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark.

The Daily Star report that Preston North End are keen on a January loan arrangement, after putting to bed Stoke's interest in their manager Alex Neil.

With Alisson's return to full fitness, Adrian now resumes his role as first understudy, leaving Kelleher with likely only Carabao Cup commitments for the remainder of the season.

In addition, after helping out on tour during an injury crisis, Andy Lonergan did enough to earn a one-year contract and provide more cover for Klopp.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In terms of long-term prospects, Danny Ward's struggle for first-team minutes at Anfield should serve as a warning for Kelleher. The Welsh goalkeeper's six-year spell at Liverpool resulted in three loan spells and just two Premier League experiences, before his 2018 departure for Leicester.

However, if Jurgen Klopp's comments are anything to go by, the prospects seem much brighter for Kelleher, who could realistically become Liverpool's established second-choice and cup keeper for years to come.

Speaking to the club's official website following the Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons, Klopp said: "He’s a wonderful boy and a sensational talent. That’s how it is and the future is bright for him... He’s just a very calm person, which helps as well as a goalie, so yeah, a big, big talent, like the others."