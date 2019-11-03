Mario Balotelli Boots Ball at Verona Supporters & Storms Off Pitch After Racist Abuse

By 90Min
November 03, 2019

After being subjected to racist abuse during Brescia's Serie A match at Hellas Verona on Sunday afternoon, Mario Balotelli responded by kicking the ball into the stands and walking off the pitch in anger. 

Balotelli was eventually convinced by teammates to return to the field, and an announcement was read to the Hellas supporters, warning them that the match would be suspended if they continued their abhorrent behaviour, as per UEFA's protocol for dealing with such abuse.

The former Manchester City man reacted to the racist boos and chants midway through the second half, and fired the ball into the stands in his rage over the treatment he received.

Brescia were losing the match at the time of the incident, after Eddy Salcedo opened the scoring for the hosts on 50 minutes. 

Balotelli then silenced his abusers late in the match, scoring an excellent goal from outside the box, curling his effort into the top corner beyond the despairing dive of the Verona goalkeeper.

It's not the first time that Hellas Verona have been involved in racially-charged controversies, after Milan midfielder Franck Kessié also received racist abuse during his side's fixture earlier this season. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Verona denied Kessié's claims, stating on their official twitter that 'maybe someone was shaken by the ovation from the Verona fans,' and demanded that their club be respected and not tarnished with these accusations. 


However, it is hard to dispute the chanting heard against Balotelli and Brescia on Saturday afternoon, which understandably caused the Italian star to take matters into his own hands. 

The 29-year-old returned to Italian football this summer after spending the last few years in France, first with Nice and then with Marseille. Balotelli bagged eight goals in 15 league matches last season, and then left Ligue 1 at the end of his contract. 

Brescia have struggled to adapt to life in Serie A after last year's promotion, and are currently languishing in the bottom three of the table. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message