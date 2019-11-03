Mauricio Pochettino Admits He's 'Looking for the Formula' to Turn Spurs' Season Around

After the high of last season's run to the Champions League final, Tottenham have endured a difficult start to the season. Mauricio Pochettino has guided them to just 12 points from ten opening Premier League fixtures in arguably the most transitional period of his tenure - ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton.

Stalling contract talks for key players, stagnation of some this era's most important stars and tricky adjustments for new signings have dealt the Tottenham manager a difficult hand, but the Argentine has admitted he's determined to find a new formula for Spurs success in 2019/20 and beyond.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's trip to Goodison Park, Pochettino spoke of turning their season around by "changing the dynamic to one of winning games again".





His answer so far has been to tinker with both his personnel and formation. According to Opta, Pochettino has tried six different formations in those opening ten fixtures - only Watford have used more - while only two teams have made more player changes to their lineups.



The Spurs manager added: "The most important thing is to try different things, to look for the right connection and the chemistry we need to help us find our strength and solidity again.

"It's a question of finding the formula that gives balance to the team and allows you to get the results you want."





With the contracts of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld expiring in the summer of 2020 and the likes of Serge Aurier and Danny Rose angling for transfers in the recent window, Pochettino started this season with an unsettled squad.





He has been both unable and reluctant to freshen up with his summer signings Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele. Injuries have marred Sessegnon and Lo Celso's starts to their Spurs careers, while Pochettino has rotated Ndombele - which appears to be part of a planned settling in period.

The Spurs manager stated: "It's important not to put too much responsibility on the new signings...they are young players who have to adapt, and who, in Lo Celso and Ndombele's cases, have come from abroad, from different leagues. The priority is adaption more than performance."

Once he has settled on his preferred formula and formation, the goal is clear: "Reaching the Champions League final changed the profile of the club. People want us to be at that level again and we understand that."