Milan 1-2 Lazio: Ciro Immobile Hits His Lazio Century as Rossoneri Fall to Another Defeat

By 90Min
November 03, 2019

Milan's struggles look to be continuing into the rein of their ninth manager in eight years, as Stefano Pioli watched Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa pile the victory onto his side with a narrow Lazio win at San Siro. 

Former Fiorentina boss Pioli was appointed to replace the sacked Marco Giampaolo, who had overseen a disastrous start to the season that left Milan languishing perilously above the relegation zone. 

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Things briefly improved in the window between Giampaolo's departure and Pioli's appointment, with a 2-1 win over Genoa prior to the international break. With their new boss at the helm, a defeat to Roma then came before a much-needed win over SPAL that set Sunday's mouthwatering clash up as a potential season-changer for the Rossoneri. 

It was obvious from the start it wasn't all going to plan, however, and when Ciro Immobile rose to power home his 100th Lazio goal on 25 minutes, the defending fragile to put it politely, the signs were there that the wheels were coming off once again.

They picked themselves up and got themselves level within minutes, however, Samu Castillejo and Theo Hernandez combining well to force an own-goal from Lazio's Bastos just before the half hour mark. 

The remainder of the contest was tight, but as it progressed, Simone Inzaghi's side began to look the hungrier of the two, keen to pick up an important win that would catapult them from eighth-place back into the top four. 

They eventually found what would prove to be the winner on 83 minutes, as after some more questionable defending - centre-back Léo Duarte this time at fault with his erratic positioning - Ángel Correa was on hand to take advantage to provide the finish.

A couple of wins in the three games that preceded this one means Milan are six points clear of danger despite the defeat, but they sit stranded in mid-table, eight points from the top six after just 11 games played. 

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message