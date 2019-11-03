Milan vs Lazio: Confirmed Lineups & the Key Stats to Impress Your Mates With Prior to Kick Off

An out of sorts Milan side host free-scoring Lazio this evening as they look to ignite a challenge for European football.

Stefano Pioli will be looking for his first home win as Milan boss after they unconvincingly beat SPAL 1-0 away from the San Siro last time out.

Meanwhile, Lazio are in great form, unbeaten in their last five Serie A games and coming off a brilliant 4-0 win against Torino in midweek.

We know that you have an appetite for stats and facts. So here are seven interesting stats to impress your mates with whilst watching this Serie A clash.

Lacklustre Lazio

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Lazio have struggled in the past against I Rossoneri, having only one two of the last 13 meetings between the two sides. The other 11 have resulted in six wins and five draws for Milan.

Will Lazio improve that record this Sunday?

Slow Starters

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

AC Milan have had a rubbish start to the season - and their starts to games aren't much better.

They've only scored three goals in the first halves of their Serie A matches this season. Only Sampdoria, who haven't scored at all in the first half, have a worse record.

Draw Scores

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

The draw would be the smart bet for this fixture. Lazio are the side that AC Milan have drawn the most Serie A games with (59). Only against Juventus (89) have they lost more league games than against Milan (65).

San Siro Dominance

AC Milan have dominated this fixture at the famous San Siro stadium with Lazio's last away win back in 1989, thanks to a Paolo Maldini own goal.

Since then, Milan have won 18 of the 29 games played at the San Siro. Home dominance epitomised.

Key Men

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Ciro Immobile is currently the best striker in Italy. He's only the second player in the history of the Serie A to have scored at least 12 goals after 10 games in two seasons (2017/18) and 2019/20). The only other player to do it? Giuseppe Meazza did it 85 years ago. Wow.





On top of this, the Italian striker has only ever scored two Serie A hat tricks. You guessed it - one of them was against this weekend's opponents.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Milan midfielder Franck Kessié has scored three goals against Lazio, including his first two goals in Serie A. He seems to like playing I Biancocelesti as against no other side has he scored more goals.