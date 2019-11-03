Monaco Chief Claims Kylian Mbappé Told Him 'Real Madrid Will Wait' Before PSG Move

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé reportedly confessed to Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev that he chose the French champions over Real Madrid with the confidence that the 13-time European champions would attempt to sign him again in the future.

Mbappé has been a sensation since his arrival at PSG in 2017, and the World Cup winner bagged an unbelievable 33 goals in 29 appearances during the 2018/19 Ligue 1 season.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has continued to attract the attention of Europe's elite with a superb start to the new campaign, and during an interview on Telefoot, Vasilyev revealed a supposed conversation he had with the superstar ahead of his move to the French capital.





Vasilyev said (as quoted by Marca): "He told me: 'Vadim, deep inside me, I feel it's too early. I have only played for a year in my country, I'm Parisian, I don't want to leave my country like that. I want to become a great player here. Real Madrid will wait...It's my feeling."

Mbappé's decision to stay in France has so far been justified, winning the Ligue 1 title two years in a row with Les Parisiens, while the France international has grown into one of the greatest talents in the world.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Monaco president Vasilyev also revealed the advice he gave to the starlet over his future, firmly believing that Madrid will eventually come knocking for the striker - when he's ready to move.

He added: "They will knock on your door, the entire Santiago Bernabéu stadium will applaud you when you get there, you don't need to force it."

PSG travel to Spain to take on Madrid in match day five of the Champions League group stages, and Mbappé will be keen to impress his potential future employers on the biggest stage, with the French side already close to sealing their passage to the European knock-out rounds.