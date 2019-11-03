Niko Kovac Admits His Job is Under Threat With Bayern Munich Decision Imminent

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has admitted that his job is under serious threat after the Bundesliga champions lost 5-1 on the road to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Kovač, who left Frankfurt to take over at Bayern Munich in 2018, conceded three unanswered second-half goals to see them slip further down the table, while title rivals Borussia Dortmund won and RB Leipzig found the back of the net eight times against Mainz.

Bayern Munich cancelled an open training session to allow the players to regroup after the defeat, and Sport1's Florian Plettenberg claims that the club's key decision-makers will make a final verdict on Kovač's future on Sunday.

UPDATE #Kovac: Absage des öffentlichen Trainings war KEINE Absage der Bosse. Wurde getroffen, um Spieler morgen in Ruhe arbeiten lassen zu können. Entscheidung über Kovac wird Sonntag erwartet. Tenor vereinsintern: Hoeneß/Rummenigge entscheiden allein, wie es weitergeht. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 2, 2019

At the heart of discussions over Kovač's future will be president Uli Hoeness, who has backed the Bayern Munich manager, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who is pushing for a change in the dugout at the Allianz Arena.

But even if Kovač is able to survive beyond this weekend, his position will once again come under scrutiny when Hoeness steps down later this month.

Kovač, who made over 50 appearances for Bayern Munich as a player, conceded after the club's defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt that his future is no longer in his own hands.

"I did not give up last season and I will not give up now," Kovač said, quoted by AS. "When it comes to such situations, you must not get restless.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

"I leave here sad and disappointed. I'm not starry-eyed - I know the business. But I will not give up."

When pressed over his future, Kovač added: "How should I know? You probably know better. I cannot say anything about that. My feelings are not important. Those who decide must be asked."

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who despite conceding five goals was their stand out performer on Saturday, also weighed in on the club's current situation after the match.

The Germany international stressed that 'something definitely has to change' in Bavaria sooner rather than later, with Neuer adding he wasn't surprised by the result following their late comeback against second division side Bochum in midweek.

16 - The last time FC Bayern conceded 16 goals after 10 #Bundesliga games was 11 years ago - 2008/09 under Jürgen Klinsmann. Open. #SGEFCB pic.twitter.com/YfAx1eooQ3 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 2, 2019

"I think that it was foreseeable somewhat. That’s why what happened today is no shock for me," Neuer said, quoted by Sport1. "You saw the game in Bochum, so it’s not a massive surprise for me what happened here.

"It should not be attributed to the fact that we received a red card [for Jérôme Boateng] in the early stage of the game, but rather that things aren’t working. That’s what we have to tackle; we’re analyzing it and addressing things. But something definitely has to change."

