Paul Pogba 'Gutted' by Man Utd's Loss at Bournemouth & Provides Update on Return From Ankle Injury

tPaul Pogba has revealed he will remain in plaster for a further ten days as he continues his recovery from injury - and admits he's "gutted" that he's not able to help his Manchester United teammates turn around their recent poor form.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday, turning in a poor performance against Eddie Howe's side, and the loss leaves them tenth in the Premier League table with just 13 points from their opening 11 fixtures. To boot, they're 10 points adrift of the Champions League places following wins for Leicester and Chelsea this weekend.

Sidelined since September with an ankle injury, Pogba revealed his frustration in watching his teammates showing at the Vitality Stadium and being unable to contribute.

Speaking with RMC Sport, as reported by Manchester Evening News, the Frenchman revealed: "I'm gutted. To see the team lose without being able to play is the worst. I would like to be back to help them but the most important thing is to heal."





Continuing with an injury update, he added: "I will still be under plaster for ten days," he said. "After, I still have two weeks of rehabilitation. It's not easy to see my teammates go to training or on the field, but I have to take the time to come back."





Pogba might divide fan opinion, but few could argue that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield would be improved by his return. Although functional, United's current options of Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira have proven recently to lack the quality and creativity to break down sides like Bournemouth.

Defeat meant United equalled their Premier League record for games without an away clean sheet and have now lost all six of Solskjaer's away fixtures in which they have conceded first.

If he played where Pereira was yesterday, I think we'd have won that game comfortably. — Bomi Ruea (@BomiR24) November 3, 2019

A mini revival saw United undefeated across four games in all competitions, but this latest defeat once again highlighted the deficiencies in both their current squad and manager's ability. It felt like the same old story as the Red Devils dominated possession and failed to convert it into clear goalscoring opportunities.





With back-to-back fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester City in their opening three December matches, manager, fans and teammates will be hopeful that Pogba is fit and ready to return for a tricky run of games.