Picking a 'Liverpool B' XI That Could Feature Against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup

With Liverpool facing a mammoth fixture pile up during their winter schedule Jurgen Klopp has raised the potentially historic prospect of fielding two separate sides to fulfil their cup obligations.

The Reds are set to be in Doha for the Club World Cup finals in December which will clash with their quarter final tie with Aston Villa. The German manager has already ruled out playing on Christmas Day and also threatened to pull his side from the domestic competition altogether.

Here is a look at who could feature in that potential starting XI should Liverpool opt for a youthful set up in their quarter final clash at Villa Park. It's unlikely to happen, but let's have some fun.

Goalkeeper - Caoimhín Kelleher

Republic of Ireland youth international Caoimhín Kelleher was the penalty shoot out hero against Arsenal in the last round, after he kept out a crucial Dani Ceballos spot kick.





The 20-year-old is almost certain to feature against Villa in what would be just his third senior outing in professional football. The youngster has been on Liverpool's books since 2015 and already has a Champions League winners' medal to his name. Nice.

Right Back - Neco Williams

The 18-year-old made a sensational debut during Liverpool's fourth round win and looked the real deal as he bombed up and down the wing all night at Anfield.





The Welshman has been training with the Liverpool first team since October and would almost certainly retain his place for the quarter finals. The teenager recorded more touches (110) than any other player on the pitch against Arsenal and also claimed a debut assist for Divock Origi on the night.

Centre Back - Ki-Jana Hoever

This lad is not yet old enough to order a drink, or even register a vote, but there is huge excitement about Ki-Jana Hoever at Anfield. The Dutchman has already featured a couple of times for Liverpool and should be back from the Under-17 World Cup in time for the Reds' cup tie at Villa Park.





At 17 years, eight months and 10 days, Hoever became Liverpool's fourth youngster goalscorer of all time when headed home against MK Dons in the third round.

Centre Back - Sepp van den Berg

It could be a case of double Dutch for Liverpool against Villa. Sepp van den Berg was one of the few summer signings sanctioned by the club would be almost certain to start again in the next round.





Last season, the talented teenager broke Clarence Seedorf’s record as the youngest-ever player to play at least 10 games in the Eredivisie. He should be eyeing up more records as he makes waves for the Reds this season.

Left Back - Yasser Larouci

The young full back caught the eye for Liverpool during their pre-season summer tour and is an energetic option down the left flank for the Reds. Injury has hampered his progress thus far, but he would likely play some part should Klopp look to field a second string in the last eight next month.





He would become the first Algerian to feature for Liverpool should he get the nod at Villa Park.

Central Midfield - Pedro Chirivella

The Spaniard has come off the bench twice for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season as he looks to reinvigorate a stalled career on Merseyside. The defensive midfielder has had a string of failed loan spells to get over, but there are few doubts about his technical abilities on the ball.





The 22-year-old is, remarkably, the club's longest serving foreign player, and could add a touch of experience to proceedings against what is likely to be a strong Villa starting XI.

Central Midfield - Curtis Jones

Local lad and rising star Curtis Jones would be a shoo-in to start for the Reds as he looks to continue his stellar progression for Liverpool in 2019.





Jones made an excellent impact for the Reds against Arsenal and scored the winning spot kick in front of the Kop End - the stuff any young Liverpool fan's dream. The Toxteth-born teenager has won plenty of admirers as captain of the club's Under 23's over the past 12 months.

Midfield - Herbie Kane

The 20-year-old made his senior bow for the Reds during a third round win over MK Dons.





An exciting, creative midfielder; there have been a host of Championship clubs sniffing around Kane over the past few months. Having impressed with Doncaster Rovers on loan last season, the time is now for Kane if he is to make it at Liverpool.

Forward - Harvey Elliott

The 16-year-old forward is one of the most exciting youngsters at Liverpool. Elliott has already shown his natural ability and excellent composure despite his junior years since arriving from Fulham in the summer.





He became the youngest debutante at Anfield in the club's history against Arsenal and won a crucial penalty as the his fought back against the Gunners.

Forward - Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster finally made his competitive bow for Liverpool this season after a string of injuries hampered his progress. The forward is yet to score, but has made a reasonable start to life in the first team and looked lively upfront for the Reds.





Jurgen Klopp opted to keep the youngster training with the first team as he recovered from a serious knee injury last season, and named the teenager as a substitute during the club's famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Forward - Layton Stewart

Should Liverpool give the nod to their 17-year-old academy forward, it would represent a huge and deserved career stride for the Huyton-born youngster.





Charged with filling the void left by Bobby Duncan and Paul Glatzel this season, Stewart has already scored six and assisted three - including a fine strike during Liverpool's UEFA Youth League draw with Napoli in September.