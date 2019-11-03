Premier League Communicates Reasoning Behind Two Key Decisions in Everton's Draw With Spurs

The Premier League have communicated the reasoning behind the decisions not to award Everton a penalty against Tottenham on Sunday, and their justification for Son Heung-min's red card in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The match itself was marred by a horrendous injury suffered by Everton midfielder André Gomes, who went down in agony after a double-barrel of challenges from Son and Serge Aurier, but the wider context of the game was not short of incident.

There were two prolonged VAR stoppages as the video assistant checked penalties in either box, but the second one coming on 70 minutes was subject to much debate.

Under challenge from Yerry Mina in the Spurs' box, Dele Alli appeared to clearly handle the ball, so when play was stopped for review, the assumption was that a penalty would be awarded in due course.

When on-field official Martin Atkinson gestured that no penalty would be given, then, there was outrage among the home fans, but the Premier League have now explained - as per Sky's Bryan Swanson - that the error was not 'clear and obvious.'

"The VAR considered that both Alli and Mina were challenging for the ball in the air and Alli was under pressure from the attacker as the ball struck his hand," the statement reads. "In his view it was not a clear and obvious error."

The later decision to send off Son for his part in the injury to Gomes also raised an eyebrow or two, with the prevailing feeling being that it was Aurier's follow-up challenge that had been the more dangerous of the two.

Son did go in recklessly from behind, however, and the league have explained the VAR did review that one during the injury stoppage, and felt it was worthy of a red card.

"The red card, issued by the on-field referee, for Son was for endangering the safety of a player, which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge," the statement says.

