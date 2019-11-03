Ranking All the Premier League's English Managers by Suitability for a 'Big Six' Job

It was a good weekend for the English bosses of the Premier League on Saturday, with five of the seven managers in action enjoying wins with their sides.

For some time now the tried and trusted method of 'going foreign' has been the go-to approach in the division when seeking out a new manager, but, for one round of fixtures at least, there was proof that this isn't always the magic elixir.

So, with that in mind, who out of the seven Englishman in the Premier League hotseats could cut the mustard at one of the division's 'big six' outfits? Could any of them? Maybe, maybe not, but let's rank them anyway based on their suitability, because, why not?

Note: Frank Lampard is exempt as he is, of course, already the manager of a top six side.

7 - Steve Bruce

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Newcastle won away on Saturday? They scored three goals???

Yes, they certainly did. But Steve Bruce does not have the capabilities to manage a big six club, I think we can all agree on that.

Rather importantly, the style of play would not bode well with fans of the division's 'bigger' sides. Playing a back five at Liverpool with Jordan Henderson and James Milner at the base of a three-man midfield probably wouldn't go down awfully well with the Anfield faithful, especially when Roberto Firmino plays as the lone striker.

6 - Roy Hodgson

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

This is one is fairly comprehensive since Hodgson did indeed have a crack of the top six whip, only to fail rather miserably.

His time at Liverpool was hugely underwhelming, winning just 13 of his 31 matches in charge before being shown the exit door. That said, there is certainly plenty of experience in those wise eyes, with spells in charge of Inter and the Three Lions on his CV.

You do feel though, now at the tender age of 72, taking over one of the Premier League giants = may be beyond him, with his comfortable role in charge of hometown club Crystal Palace being the perfect level for him at this stage of his career.

5 - Dean Smith

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Something of an unknown entity outside of the Championship before making the move to Aston Villa, Smith, alongside Bruce, has the most high profile managerial position of all the members in this list.

Which, in turn, means he's handled the pressure of managing a club with such an immense following already. as is having shedloads of money to spend on new players.

That does not, however, mean that Smith is capable of taking the reins of Man City or Chelsea, currently only 11 matches into his Premier League career. His style is an attacking one that utilises width, something fans could get on board with, but any job other than Villa would come too soon for the 48-year-old.

4 - Sean Dyche

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Ginger Mourinho, as he is affectionately referred to in Lancashire, has worked wonders at Turf Moor to forge a side who can now be considered an established Premier League outfit.

With little to no finance and without the added allure of enticing potential signings with the glamours of London life, the job he's done in the north-west is nothing short of spectacular.

Knowing his side's strengths, Dyche gets his team playing a certain way, and knows how to drill his sides defensively. Not to mention he seems like a genuinely lovely bloke, who is very well-spoken.

Heck, there is little doubt he wouldn't sort out Arsenal's back four, but a lack of experience outside of Burnley would hold him back from a 'big' job.

3 - Chris Wilder

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Since taking charge of his hometown club in 2016, only one manager has won more matches in English football than Chris Wilder: Pep Guardiola.

Sure, three seasons were spent in League One and the Championship respectively, but that stat still demonstrates the incredible form Sheffield United have shown under the Yorkshireman.

His brand of football is fresh and exciting, something the division hasn't seen before, which showcases that he is a manager unafraid to test the waters, as it were.

Something he has brought to Bramall Lane is an unbreakable team spirit and strong connection with the fanbase, something that many managers in the top six could only dream of (*cough United *cough* Arsenal). Criminally underrated.

2 - Graham Potter

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Another manager took charge of a club and went about making wholesale changes to the style and personnel, Graham Potter is starting to blossom as a coach and show his managerial credentials at Brighton.

Binning his predecessor Chris Hughton's pragmatic approach, Potter has began drilling home his philosophy of a possession-based style, opting for a 3-4-3 formation that promotes the youth from the academy.

It has had mixed results thus far, but three wins from their last four games is showing that his side are started to get accustomed to this vastly different way of playing.

For top six sides, however, it isn't all that different. For all those sides, having the lions' share of the ball is a given, and the enjoyable, easy-on-the-eye brand of football would sit well with fans of those sides. Experience is the issue, but all that will come with time.

1 - Eddie Howe

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Who else?

With a CV that boasts four years of top-flight experience that has cemented AFC Bournemouth as a Premier League outfit, Howe is the most suitable of all the English bosses in the division to make that step up.

On such a shoestring budget, he's created an exciting football team with a distinct philosophy that you wonder with a £100m war-chest to spend, where could they be?

Every time a vacancy pops up with some of the bigger clubs in the division, Howe's name always gets flung around. And for good reason.

Eventually, there will come a time where a side offer Howe that chance as opposed to going down the foreign route; and when they do, they will undoubtedly reap the benefits of a superb coach.