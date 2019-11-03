Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Los Merengues Slip Up Again in La Liga Title Race

It was another night to forget for Zinedine Zidane on Saturday evening, as Real Madrid missed a whole host of opportunities during a frustrating 0-0 draw with Real Betis.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had both failed to win earlier that day, and victory for Los Merengues would have seen the Spanish giants go two points clear at the top of the league.

The hosts started brightly, Karim Benzema forcing a fine low save from Joel Robles in the Betis goal, as Zidane's men looked to gain an early advantage.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

One minute later, Eden Hazard thought he had opened the scoring, collecting the ball and weaving through a number of tackles before rifling home from a tight angle, only for VAR to disallow the goal for an offside offence.

Madrid continued to push, and Toni Kroos went close with a dangerous free-kick, firing marginally over the bar. Betis responded with a chance of their own, Nabil Fekir curling an effort towards Thibaut Courtois' far post, but the ball fractionally missed the corner.

Luka Modric continued to pull the strings in midfield, floating a dangerous pass into Benzema, who knocked the ball down into the path of an onrushing Sergio Ramos, but the Spanish star could only direct his effort straight at the Betis shot-stopper, and Madrid had to settle for parity at the break.

Madrid began the second half in a much similar fashion to that of the first, carving out two wonderful chances, but Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy both missed the target from inside the penalty area.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As the game reached its latter stages, the two sides began to push for the three points and play became extremely stretched. Fekir forced a fine stop from Courtois, cracking off a shot from distance which the big Belgian star acrobatically plucked from the air.

Madrid remained the much more dangerous side, and Vinicius Junior thought he'd won the match late on for the hosts, only for Robles to produce another superb save. The Spanish keeper then combined with his heroic defenders to prevent a last-gasp goalmouth scramble from breaking the deadlock, and the game finished as a pulsating draw.

Whistles and boos rang around the Bernabeu as the referee brought the match to an end, and Zidane will be feeling the pressure with only six wins from his opening 11 La Liga contests.