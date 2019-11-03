Sergio Aguero Continues Ridiculously Clinical Run in Late Win Over Southampton

For a moment there was a genuine feeling that Southampton might successfully protect their 1-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium and head home with the unlikeliest of three points on Saturday. That was until Sergio Aguero popped up with a 70th-minute equaliser and sent Manchester City on their way to a 2-1 victory.

The Saints were desperate to restore pride following their Leicester humbling and defended valiantly until Aguero broke their resistance, continuing his remarkable record against Southampton by connecting with Kyle Walker's cross. The defender then slotted home an 86th-minute winner to complete the comeback.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Amazingly, the Argentine striker has now scored nine goals from his ten Premier League shots on target, highlighting that he's just as clinical as ever by converting City's first effort on target and drawing level in the race for the Golden Boot.

Southampton will be sick of the sight of Aguero, that strike taking his tally to six goals and four assists from his last ten Premier League matches against the Saints.

That's without the Carabao Cup brace that saw Manchester City progress at Southampton's expense on Tuesday evening, making it five from five in all competitions for Aguero after a slow start in this fixture.

5 - Sergio Aguero has scored five goals in his last five games against Southampton in all competitions, after scoring just two in his first seven vs Saints. Menacing. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2019

There's also the small matter of the Citizens' away trip to St Mary's in April, when the club are likely to be involved in a tussle for the title and Aguero with that top goalscorer crown in his sights.

Aguero's highest Premier League return for Manchester City stands at 26 from the 2014/15 season, but with nine goals from the opening 11 fixtures there's a genuine opportunity for the club's all-time leading goalscorer to break another record in 2019/20.