Virgil van Dijk Reveals the Reasons Behind Liverpool's Knack for Scoring Late Goals

Virgil van Dijk has praised Liverpool's focus and Jurgen Klopp's game plans as the two main reasons why his side continue to pick up points with late goals.

Having fallen behind in the first half, the Reds snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Aston Villa with Andrew Robertson's 87th minute equaliser and Sadio Mane's injury time winner to maintain their six-point lead at the league's summit.

In the Premier League alone, Liverpool have netted five goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, which combined have earned them eight points this season. That remarkable knack of scoring late has become a trademark under Klopp, and Van Dijk claims sticking to their guns for the full 90 minutes has been the key component of their success.

"I think the main thing is we have to keep doing the same things and it is difficult for teams to keep defending as well as they do at the beginning if we keep playing like we do for the full 90 minutes," he told Liverpool Echo.

"It always means you get chances and I think we definitely deserved the equaliser based on the second half and obviously to get the win is something we will definitely take.

"You have to just do your natural thing when you have the ball. You just have to keep playing and I know people will judge us but I think we deserved at least a point."

35 - Sadio Mane scored the 35th 90th-minute winning goal by Liverpool in the Premier League, 10 more than any other side in the competition's history; five of those have come since the start of last season, more than any other team. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/xQ9C5H6izh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

The Ballon d'Or nominated defender lined up at Villa Park alongside Dejan Lovren on Saturday, having forged an imperious partnership with Joel Matip throughout their Champions League winning campaign last season.

Joe Gomez is another player who can come in to play alongside Van Dijk while Matip recovers from a knee injury, but the Dutchman insists he is happy with whoever he partners in defence, despite Lovren falling out of favour under Klopp last term.

He added: "I have worked with Dejan for a long time, he was playing with me before Joel, so I enjoy playing with him, Joel and Joe, all of them. They all have different qualities and I am just very happy to be out there to fight for the points with the other boys."