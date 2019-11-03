Worrying Stats Highlight Arsenal's Glaring Deficiencies This Season

Arsenal endured another frustrating weekend in the Premier League after Raul Jimenez' second-half goal handed Wolves a thoroughly deserved 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

That goal consigned Arsenal to further dropped points, with Unai Emery's side winning just four of their 11 league games this season - yet remarkably still sitting fifth in the table - and failing to emerge victorious from any of their last three league outings.

1 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is starting a match as Arsenal captain for the first time - he's their 5th different starting captain in 16 games in all competitions this season. (Bellerin, Monreal, Özil and Xhaka). Leadership. #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/M2iLd8hoMK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

It was a similar story for Emery and Arsenal on Saturday, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the ball rolling for the hosts before the eventual collapse and reoccurring flaws reared their heads in characteristic fashion.

Courtesy of Opta, some statistics from the game make for even more painful reading for Arsenal fans.

As in their recent home clash with Crystal Palace, the Gunners surrendered a lead to eventually draw the fixture, but the growing consistency with which they're doing it will worry Emery. In fact, Arsenal have dropped points having scored the first goal in consecutive league games for the first time since November 2004, when they hosted Southampton and West Brom respectively.

With off-field issues rumbling around the club and its captain Granit Xhaka, the distinct lack of mental toughness and organisation this stat highlights will do little to lift the mood in north London, as player tribulations and on-field deficiencies show no signs of letting up.

💬 "When you have the opportunity, you need to take it. We didn't."@UnaiEmery_ reflects on #ARSWOL 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 2, 2019

The return of Mesut Ozil to the starting lineup was meant to reinvigorate a side that had been struggling for creativity in the final third, but the lacklustre Gunners were once again nowhere near their attacking best against a side who had conceded 13 goals in the league prior to Saturday.

That makes the following statistic all the more damning.

Arsenal failed to have a shot on target in the second half of their Wolves clash, with their latest in the entire match coming in the 32nd minute.

With calls from the supporters to change the tactics and reintroduce Ozil to the side, Emery heeded at least one of those cries, but with little effect. Scoring just 16 goals from their 11 matches this season, there is a glaring hole in this Arsenal team that Emery must address, as Aubameyang continues to provide the Gunners only meaningful threat.

Europa League action awaits next, but the following weekend's crunch clash with Leicester will be the one to look out for. Or possibly the one for Arsenal fans to avoid, if form is anything to go by.