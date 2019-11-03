Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan, Bologna & Man Utd (Of Course) Linked as Next Move Talk Continues

The future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to spark speculation with Italian sides AC Milan, Bologna and now Manchester United all linked with the striker as he nears an exit from MLS.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract with LA Galaxy in December and has yet to commit his future to the club following their MLS Cup defeat to Los Angeles FC, in what could have been the striker's final game for the side.

The 38-year-old, who scored 30 goals in the 2019 regular season, has netted a total of 53 goals in his two campaigns in the United States, and is interesting a swathe of clubs who feel the evergreen forward still has what it takes to play in Europe.

According to Marca, a sensational return to Milan is on the cards, with the Spanish publication claiming a move to the Rossoneri is 'the most likely scenario'.

The struggling Serie A club have already endured a managerial causality this season, with Milan sitting in tenth in the league with just 13 points from their opening ten matches.

This could be an option for Zlatan, although he did make recent comments in which he labelled the club a 'disaster', meaning it would require a substantial U-turn to move to San Siro.

However, quotes from Bologna director Walter Sabatini, suggest a move to another Serie A side, Bologna, is a genuine option.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Bologna is a real possibility. Trust me, it's not impossible. He's considering our offer because he wants to help Sinisa Mihajlovic. We're trying to make it possible, it'd be fantastic. Let's see...," he said, as relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

Bologna director Walter Sabatini: "Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Bologna is a real possibility. Trust me, it's not impossible. He's considering our offer because he wants to help Sinisa Mihajlovic. We're trying to make it possible, it'd be fantastic. Let's see...". 🇸🇪 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2019

There is substance to those rumours, with Zlatan's close friendship with the Bologna boss being spoken about recently by the Swede.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport last month: "Mihajlovic is a friend, so if I were to choose Bologna, it’d be just for him".

Then finally there is talk of another reunion with a former club, United. This time, the source is Tutto Mercato Web , who claim the Red Devils are 'in contact' with their former forward.

It is claimed LA Galaxy are desperate to keep hold of the 38-year-old, offering a salary worth €7m per year, but Zlatan is keen to keep his options open if one of Europe's bigger sides offer him a return to the continent, one of which is apparently the Red Devils.

The link to United appears hopeful at best, though, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extremely unlikely to abandon his youthful philosophy by bringing the Swede back to Old Trafford on a short-term deal.





Napoli have also been touted in recent weeks, and it looks likely there will be plenty more names thrown into the hat before the turn of the year