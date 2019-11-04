6 of the Best Moments from Another Thrilling Weekend of Premier League Action

It has, indeed, been another weekend of Premier League football. Goals were scored, saves were made, hearts were broken, and the ridiculous title slug-fest took yet another baby-step towards its tediously perfect conclusion - albeit in dramatic fashion.

There's plenty to be getting on with, so let's dive head-first into the liner notes with six of the best moments from Saturday and Sunday's action.

Best Narrative

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Joshua King just loves coming back to haunt Manchester United, doesn't he?

He's now faced off against the side who discarded him to Blackburn back in 2013 as many as eight times in a Bournemouth shirt; and Saturday was the third time in which he's scored a key goal against them.

There was his famous winner in the first ever league meeting between the sides in 2015, followed by a penalty equaliser in a 1-1 draw a year later; and Saturday yet again saw him show his old side what he's missing.

With his back to goal, the Norway international made a fool of Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a FIFA Street-style reverse flick, before steering an acrobatic effort beyond David de Gea to earn his side a 1-0 win. He's now scored more goals against Manchester United than he made appearances for them while on their books for five years.

Best Save

Alex Morton/GettyImages

West Ham were a long way from their best in their 3-2 defeat to Newcastle, the scoreline flattering the home side who were 3-0 down within five minutes of the second half.





Prior to their too-little-too-late resurgence in the final 20 minutes, they didn't create much at all - yet could have halved the deficit at 2-0 if not for a stunning stop by Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.





Fabian Balbuena looked sure to have hit the back of the net with a first half header after backpeddling to power an outswinging Robert Snodgrass corner towards goal, but the Slovakian took a beat to set himself before bounding to his right to tip the ball over the bar. Technically it was magnificent, aesthetically it was delightful, and it was significant in the extreme to help his side to three key points.

Best Selfless Attacking Display

Lys Mousset this season:



⚔️ Starts - 2⃣

⏲️ Minutes played - 2⃣6⃣3⃣

⚽️ Goals - 3⃣

💫 Assists - 3⃣

😲 Mins. per goal contribution - 4⃣3⃣



🏴‍☠️⚔️#twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/LcUzGPXwXe — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) November 2, 2019

Olivier Giroud pretty much patented the 'selfless target man' role when he bullied his way to a World Cup winners medal in 2018, but Lys Mousset's spin on the position against Burnley on Saturday would have left even the Frenchman at his peak in awe.







First assisting fantasy football legend John Lundstram when he directed Enda Stevens' cross into his path with a sumptuous back-heel, the midfielder once again profited from some selfless play from the Frenchman when he dummied another cross from the left and granted his teammate his brace, via a tap-in at the back post.





And if that wasn't enough, another assist was incoming before half-time, as he held off the entire population of Burnley before playing a perfect reverse pass into John Fleck, who clinically put the game beyond doubt.





No points for guessing who won the man of the match award here.

Best Assist

Jorginho 😲😲😲



Is Chelsea's early opener the Premier League goal of the weekend?



📺 Watch the best strikes here and pick your favourite: https://t.co/6RLcSgKOCv pic.twitter.com/6KJ0ZfBVx6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2019

On the topic of ridiculous assists, let's have a quick chat about Jorginho, and specifically the enchanted pass he played into the path of Tammy Abraham for Chelsea's opening goal against Watford.

No-one has, or nor should they have, any idea how he did this. Without even taking a touch to control the ball first, the midfield magician received a pass near the half-way line, and casually used the pace on the ball to ferociously spin a through ball in behind Craig Dawson.

To the disbelief of everyone but himself, it cut through the Watford defence like a hot knife through butter, finding the run of Abraham as if it was a tailored shirt on Chris Hemsworth. Abraham, as he does, obliged with a fine lofted finish.

I'm still not sure what I've watched.

Best Goal

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"Tielemans... over from Gray... looks to get it back to VARDY!"

Okay, fair enough, the commentary doesn't quite do Leicester's second goal against Crystal Palace justice, but as team goals go, this one was a doozy.

There were cleaner strikes this weekend than Vardy's dug-out left-footed effort from the edge of the area, but the build-up; Youri Tielemans playing a ball inside to Demarai Gray, who dummied for Vardy, continued his run to the by-line then takes a one-two to set up the strike; was preposterous.

Brendan Rodgers has the Foxes, and specifically Vardy, firing, and they could overtake Manchester City in second place if things go their way next weekend.

Best Celebration

There's a sort of unquantifiable, indefinable quality that just makes a good celebration. The right balance of spontaneity, passion, genuine surprise and fluidity of movement is so difficult to achieve, and that's why 95% of Premier League players who score goals end up immediately ruining it by looking silly.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson, though, in typically Scottish fashion, is not one of that number. His reaction to powering a late header in against Aston Villa to level the scores up was the gold standard for how any and all equalisers should be celebrated.

Not even breaking his stride after bursting the net, the Scotland captain raced across the face of goal, punching the air with the just the right amount of vigour and enthusiasm, before curving his run and shepherding his teammates back to the half-way line while taking a few high-fives along the way.

He kept it functional, without letting the 'it doesn't count until we've won it' factor dominate completely, and still let everyone watching know in no uncertain terms that he really enjoyed scoring it. What a man.

