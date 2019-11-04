Aston Villa Star John McGinn Hails 'Relentless' Liverpool Following Late Defeat

Aston Villa talisman John McGinn has claimed Liverpool's victory at Villa Park came because of their tireless work ethic.

McGinn's Aston Villa suffered defeat at the hands of the league leaders on Saturday, after two goals in the final seven minutes of the game secured victory for the Reds.

Aston Villa took the lead through Trezeguet but late strikes from Andy Robertson and attacker Sadio Mane saw Liverpool maintain their six point lead at the top of the Premier League table, following ten wins and a draw from their opening matches.

Whilst Villa held the lead for over an hour and performed remarkably well, McGinn admitted Liverpool's tireless pressure eventually eroded the hosts' stubborn defence.

As quoted by the Express, the midfielder stated: "I'm gutted. You're playing against the champions of Europe and they could be the champions of England this year."

He added: "They just keep going and probably tired us out too much right at the end. Chances were coming and we were just trying to keep them at bay but the ball just keeps coming back at you."

Villa's most recent Premier League outing, prior to Saturday's clash, was a 3-0 defeat to current champions Manchester City, and McGinn saw definite similarities between the two games.

McGinn continued: "They are relentless. It was the same with Manchester City last week, they just drain you mentally.

"You try your best to press them but they are top teams and full credit to them."

Villa's defeat to the Reds has left them in 16th place, only three points above the relegation zone, and pressure is slowly increasing on the newly-promoted side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in sensational form, unbeaten in 28 Premier League outings. However, their most difficult test comes this Sunday when Anfield hosts the eagerly-anticipated clash between the European champions and Manchester City, England's domestic champions.

A victory for either side could be pivotal in the title race, with a win for Sunday's hosts sending them nine points clear of their challengers before a timely international break.