Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Borussia Dortmund play host to Inter on Tuesday evening, as the German giants continue their pursuit of reaching the last-16 of the Champions League.

Lucien Favre's sides comfortable 3-0 victory over the weekend against Wolfsburg ensured Dortmund climbed to second in the Bundesliga table on 19 points, three behind leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach, and one ahead of fourth-placed Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Inter's victory over Bologna on Saturday meant Antonio Conte's side remain one point behind leaders Juventus, on 28 points. They head to the Signal Iduna Park looking to make it two wins from four matches in Europe's elite competition this season.

The last time these two sides faced one another on 23 October, Inter ran out 2-0 winners at San Siro. Both sides have collected four points from their three group fixtures thus far with identical records of one win, one draw and one defeat, although Inter are currently second due to their superior head-to-head record.

Team News

Paco Alcacer, who has scored 10 times in 12 appearances for club and country this season, came off the bench against Wolfsburg on Saturday and could feature once more as he continues his return from an Achilles injury.

Marco Reus is expected to lead the line having recovered from a recent injury of his own, but goalkeeper Roman Bürki is a doubt through illness. Marcel Schmelzer is also out with a hip problem, but Jadon Sancho and Thomas Delaney should return to the starting XI having been unused substitutes at the weekend.

Inter are without Alexis Sánchez due to an ankle problem, while Danilo D'Ambrosio remains sidelined with a broken toe.

Kwadwo Asamoah is struggling to overcome a knee problem, but Stefano Sensi, Diego Godin and Antonio Candreva should be restored to the starting eleven.



Predicted Lineups Borussia Dortmund Hitz; Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Witsel; Hazard, Brandt, Sancho; Reus

Inter Handanovic; Godín, De Vrij, Škriniar; Candreva, Sensi, Brozović, Barella, Biraghi; Martínez, Lukaku



Head-to-Head Record

Inter and Dortmund have already faced each other in this season's competition, with the Italian giants running out 2-0 winners over the high-flying Germans in Italy on matchday three. Goals from the inform Lautaro Martínez and Candreva helped the Nerazzurri to a crucial victory.





Inter will be hoping to do the double over their opponents, where a victory would give them a real chance of reaching the last 16.

Recent Form

With 19 points collected so far from a possible 30 (four draws and one defeat to Union Berlin), Dortmund have had a mixed season in the Bundesliga. Most recently, Favre's men claimed a 3-0 over Wolfsburg, a game in which they needed to win, as they continue to challenge and keep up the pace with Mönchengladbach.

Inter, meanwhile, on the back of their weekend victory over Bologna, sit in a well deserved second position in the Serie A table, having won nine out of a possible 11 games. Their 2-1 defeat against Juventus and share of the spoils with Parma last month haven't derailed their domestic campaign, spurring them on instead.

Here is how both teams have got on in their last five fixtures:

Borussia Dortmund Inter Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Wolfsburg Bologna 1-2 Inter Schalke 0-0 Borussia Dortmund Brescia 1-2 Inter Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach Inter 2-2 Parma SC Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund Sassuolo 3-4 Inter Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen Inter 1-2 Juventus

Prediction

It's difficult to predict which team will come out on top on Tuesday night. Dortmund secured a 0-0 draw with Barcelona at home earlier in the competition, in a game where Reus saw his spot-kick saved by fellow countryman Marc-André ter Stegen.

Inter, on the other hand, defeated Dortmund 2-0 at San Siro but were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona on matchday two. Both Alcácer and Martínez are in red hot form, so goals are expected. An exciting clash, either side could edge it due to the amount of talent on show.





