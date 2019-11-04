Chelsea & Liverpool Monitoring Hertha BSC Wonderkid Javairô Dilrosun

Chelsea and Liverpool are both have Hertha BSC's Dutch winger Javairô Dilrosun 'in their sights', according to a report.

The 21-year-old has racked up three goals and two assists in all competitions this season, proving to be one of the Bundesliga's most exciting young talents since the start of the campaign.

According to transfer rumours outlet Calciomercato, both Chelsea and Liverpool have sent scouts to monitor the winger this season.

Should the two Premier League sides be considering bids for the Dutchman, who the short report claims is in the Reds' 'sights', they may face competition from Borussia Dortmund, who are also said to have sent their own representatives to watch him.

A return to England may be on the cards for Dilrosun, who spent four years as part of Manchester City's academy before sealing a free transfer away in the summer of 2018, having failed to make a single senior appearance for the Citizens.

The youngster grew frustrated at the lack of a clear pathway to the first team at the Etihad Stadium. With the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva ahead of him in the pecking order, Dilrosun opted to test himself in the Bundesliga.





He made 18 appearances for Hertha last season but found his progress halted by a series of injuries which forced him to miss 16 consecutive games midway through the campaign.

Those injury struggles also saw him lose his place in the Dutch national team, restricting him to just one appearance which came back in November 2018, although he is expected to push for more opportunities if he can maintain his form.

However, he has looked back to his best this season and it appears as though both Chelsea and Liverpool may have recognised that.





Primarily a left winger, Dilrosun is also comfortable out on the right or even as a central attacking midfielder, having played in all three roles on a number of occasions for both Hertha and City in the past.

