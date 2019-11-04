Chelsea vs Ajax: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

In-form Chelsea will be looking to light up Stamford Bridge on Bonfire Night when they take on Dutch side Ajax in the Champions League.

The Blues have been a joy to watch under new boss Frank Lampard, and showed real maturity in beating last year's Champions League semi-finalists in Amsterdam two weeks ago.

A win would put Lampard's young side - who currently sit top of Group H level on points with the Dutch champions - firmly in the driving seat for a spot in the last 16, as they continue to defy the odds in the wake of a summer transfer ban.

But Ajax, who have plenty of talented youngsters themselves, will be looking to avenge their only defeat of what has been a thoroughly impressive campaign so far.

Here's 90min's preview for the game...

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 5th November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Gianluca Rocchi

Team News

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

N'Golo Kanté is in contention but probably won't be rushed back into the starting lineup, due to a domestic suspension facing Jorginho at the weekend.

Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley are also doubts, while long-term absentee Ruben Loftus-Cheek will definitely miss out.

Ajax, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad to choose from, and it is likely that Andre Onana will continue in goal, despite being linked to Spurs over the weekend.

Top scorer Quincy Promes will be their main threat, after having had a goal marginally ruled out for offside two weeks ago.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Willian, Abraham Bournemouth Onana; Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Neres, Van de Beek, Ziyech; Tadic

Head-to-Head Record

TF-Images/GettyImages

Amazingly Chelsea's 1-0 victory in Amsterdam was the first time these two sides had ever met in their histories.

The beauty of stats means that Chelsea fans can technically boast that they have never conceded a goal to the three-time European champions.

They can also claim to have won every game they've played against them.

Recent Form

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Since losing to Valencia on matchday one of this year's Champions League, things have just clicked for Frank Lampard's side.

They have lost only twice - once to Liverpool (who haven't lost themselves all season), and once to Manchester United, with a weakened side in the Carabao Cup - leaving them in pole position for a Champions League place few thought they could ever achieve in the circumstances.

They will not face a much sterner test than Ajax though, who have been on quite the run of form themselves.

Since their dramatic loss to Spurs in last season's Champions League semi-finals, the Amsterdam side have lost just one game - to Chelsea two weeks ago. They have developed an effective, eye-catching style of play under Erik ten Haag, and somehow still remain one of Europe's most underrated teams.

Here's how the two have fared in their last five matches...

Chelsea Ajax Watford 1-2 Chelsea (2/11) Zwolle 2-4 Ajax (1/11) Burnley 2-4 Chelsea (26/10) Ajax 4-0 Feyenoord (27/10) Ajax 0-1 Chelsea (23/10) Ajax 0-1 Chelsea (23/10) Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle (19/10) RKC Waalwijk 1-2 Ajax (19/10) Southampton 1-4 Chelsea (6/10)

ADO Den Haag 0-2 Ajax (6/10)

Prediction

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Both sides are on great runs of form, and both play attractive football so this match has the feel of a real European classic.

Chelsea however look in a different league to the other teams they're playing right now, and will just edge it.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Ajax