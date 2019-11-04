Chelsea's Transfer Ban Appeal Date Set by CAS as Blues Push for Reduced Punishment

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have confirmed that Chelsea will have a hearing on 20 November to appeal their two-window transfer ban.

FIFA hit the Blues with the sanction last spring after they were found to have breached 150 rules in relations to the signing of young players, but there were hopes that they may be able to have the ban lifted in January with a successful appeal.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

CAS delayed announcing when Chelsea would be granted a hearing, but they have now confirmed that the Blues will get the chance to plead their case on 20 November.

As noted by the Evening Standard, Chelsea hope to convince CAS that they deserve the chance to simply accept a fine, just like the one which was handed down to Manchester City during the summer for similar infractions.

FIFA implemented a new rule in July to allow teams to accept the fine but Chelsea were punished in March and did not get the chance.

Good vibes only at Cobham! 🚲😂 pic.twitter.com/khsB0NWjNn — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 3, 2019

As a result, they were given the two-window ban, of which they have already served the first half. Frank Lampard was banned from signing any new players, with only Mateo Kovačić allowed to make his loan from Real Madrid permanent.





As it stands, they will be barred from striking any deals in January as well, although a successful appeal could see the ban lifted, meaning Chelsea may be able to make a return to the transfer market.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With no new faces through the door, Lampard was forced to turn to young stars like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, while the long-awaited arrival of Christian Pulisic, who was signed in January, has ensured Chelsea remain one of the Premier League's top sides.





The new-look Blues currently find themselves fourth in the league table, and news of this appeal date will only add to the jovial mood around Stamford Bridge.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!