Dele Alli Continues Remarkable Unbeaten Record When Scoring With Strike in Everton Draw

Dele Alli has received a fair amount of stick in recent times, as his injury-plagued season has yet to really spark into life, much like Tottenham's campaign.

However, the midfielder popped up with a crucial goal in Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday, and extended a rather remarkable record in doing so.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In a game marred by Andre Gomes' horrific injury, there was little quality on show from two sides in crisis, and confidence levels were evidently low. But one of the very few moments of brilliance came from Alli, who received the ball in the final third, drifted inside effortlessly and picked out the bottom corner with aplomb.

It was the kind of goal that begs the question - why can't he do that every week?

Well, it would seem like if he did, Spurs would never lose. Alli's strike against Everton was the 39th Premier League game in which he has scored, and when he has netted Tottenham have never lost. For a player who is subjected to such fierce criticism, that is quite some feat.

Alli remains only behind the esteemed company of Darius Vassell (46) and James Milner (53), and it appears that all Mauricio Pochettino needs to do to stop the rot is to get Alli scoring again.

Dele Alli has scored 3 #PL goals at Goodison Park; at no PL away ground has he scored more



Everton 0-1 Spurs (70 mins)#EVETOT pic.twitter.com/07VocXgORV — Premier League (@premierleague) November 3, 2019

The 23-year-old also managed another record on Sunday evening, scoring his third Premier League goal at Goodison Park. The England international has now scored more goals at Everton than any other Premier League away ground.

The midfielder has suffered with injuries this campaign and has featured in only four Premier League games, including a recent 2-1 defeat against Liverpool, a match in which Alli was singled out for his poor performance.

However, he now has two goals in his last three appearances in the league, and is perhaps beginning to regain the form that Spurs so desperately need him to find.

Tottenham are falling deeper and deeper into crisis, as their inconsistent start to the season has potentially left them with an insurmountable mountain to climb in their bid for the Champions League spots. They currently sit in 11th place, ten points off Chelsea and Leicester in the top four.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, Alli's return to fitness could be significant, bolstering Spurs' under-performing offensive line. His ability and quality with the ball at his feet is there for all to see, but his lack of consistency is proving to be a real issue.





With Son Heung-min's potential suspension, the Lilywhites will be even more reliant on Alli, who has a real opportunity to stake his claim once again as one of the Premier League's best midfielders.