Erik ten Hag Rules Out Taking Over at Bayern Munich Following Sacking of Niko Kovač

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed he will remain with the Dutch club until the end of the season, despite attempts from Bayern Munich to lure him to the Allianz Arena.

Die Roten sacked Niko Kovac on Sunday in the wake of a 5-1 hammering at Eintracht Frankfurt, finally ending their relationship with the Croat following months of inconsistent performances.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Looking to resurrect their form, Sky Sports claim the Bavarians made an early approach to the Amsterdam outfit over Ten Hag's availability, only to be told that he would not be allowed to leave the Dutch capital before the end of the current campaign.

Now, speaking ahead of Ajax's Champions League group stage clash with Chelsea on Tuesday, Ten Hag has sought to clarify his future plans; confirming he has no intention of leaving Ajax any time soon.





"I can confirm I will stay," Ten Hag said, as quoted by football.london. "I feel a strong connection with my team, everyone at Ajax. I can confirm I will stay at Ajax this season.

"Bayern is a fantastic club, it is still in my heart, but I am at Ajax. I’m not a dreamer. I focus on Ajax and live for today, and tomorrow's game, which is important. I’ve made my statement, I’ll leave it at that. Let’s talk about the game tomorrow."

The news will come as a huge relief to de Godenzonen supporters, though the possibility that Ten Hag will eventually return to his former club, having served as coach for the reserves between 2013 and 2015, remains.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

With a growing trend of interim managers being used at top clubs, Die Roten officials may accept they cannot coax Ten Hag back to the Bundesliga for now, and will instead appoint a new coach on a temporary basis before revisiting their interest in the summer.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!