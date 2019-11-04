Exclusive: Liverpool Considering Offer for Copenhagen Wonderkid Mohammed Daramy

Liverpool are actively scouting Danish striking sensation Mohammed Daramy ahead of a potential January bid.

The 17-year-old striker has already broken into the first-team at FC Copenhagen, and became their youngest ever goal-scorer last year when he netted in a cup game against Viby.

Now a regular part of the Copenhagen side, Daramy has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season. 90min has learned that Liverpool scouts have taken in his performances on a number of occasions.

Almost half of the sides currently in the Premier League have monitored Daramy, while there has also been interest from Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Celtic. However, it is Liverpool who are weighing up an offer.

Primarily a centre forward, Daramy is equally as comfortable on both wings, and the majority of his opportunities this season have come as a right winger.

He is a regular part of the team but has found it difficult to hold down a permanent place in Copanhagen's starting lineup. Out of his 15 appearances this season, just four have been as a starter, with the majority of his appearances lasting around ten minutes.

Despite this, Daramy has still managed to net three goals and create another for his team, and Copenhagen have high hopes for the youngster.

Daramy, who is of Sierra Leonean heritage but was born and raised in Denmark, is under contract at Telia Parken until December 2021.

With an already star-studded first team, Liverpool have focused on recruiting exciting young talent in recent months. They fought off plenty of competition to land centre back Sepp van den Berg during the summer, before following that up with the signing of English winger Harvey Elliott from Fulham - who is the youngest player ever to play in the Premier League.

The duo are joined by the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster at Anfield, in what is an intriguing time for youth development at Liverpool.

