Frank Lampard Reveals N'Golo Kante Will Be in Chelsea Squad for Ajax Clash on Tuesday

Frank Lampard has revealed N'Golo Kante will be in the Chelsea squad to face Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The France international has struggled with a groin issue in recent weeks and hasn't played for the Blues since early October, but trained with the squad on Monday ahead of the midweek game.





Speaking ahead of the match, Lampard said: "N'Golo Kante is in the squad so he's fit. It looks like the injuries and a few niggles we were getting have cleared up so we've been able to get some work into him. [Antonio] Rudiger is seeing a specialist today."

Kante's return on Tuesday is a huge boost for Lampard for what is a crucial European game against the Eredivisie's top side. Chelsea beat Ajax in the most recent round of Champions League fixtures in late October.





Kante has played in six games so far this season, scoring twice, and his availability is a big boost in a potentially decisive game in Group H.





A win at Stamford Bridge would see Chelsea move three points clear of Ajax, with the two teams currently level on points and separated by the Premier League side's superior head to head record.





Valencia remain in contention to qualify for the knockout stages and a victory for the Spanish side on the same night against Lille would put serious pressure on whoever drops points in the Chelsea-Ajax game.





Chelsea have a number of other injury concerns. Late decisions will be made on Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen, who also featured in training on Monday, but central defender Rudiger remains sidelined for the time being.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Ajax, on the other hand, have worries over Lisandro Martinez and Edson Alvarez, but attacking quartet David Neves, Quincy Promes, Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic are all expected to feature in some capacity.





Chelsea have been in good form in recent weeks despite a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United, winning an incredible eight out of their last nine matches in all competitions.

