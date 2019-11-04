Jordan Henderson Misses Liverpool Training Ahead of Champions League Tie With Genk

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's involvement in the upcoming Champions League clash with Genk has been thrown into doubt after he missed training on Monday.

The Reds welcome the Belgians to Anfield on Tuesday, with Jurgen Klopp's men currently second in Group E, having collected six points from their first three pool games. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were all on target for the reverse fixture, helping their side to a 4-1 victory at Cristal Arena.

However, the Reds could be without their captain when they entertain Genk, after the Liverpool Echo confirmed that Henderson was not present during training at Melwood on Monday.

The 29-year-old has only missed one Premier League match so far this term, though he was rested for the win in Belgium on 23 October. However, it remains unknown what caused his absence from training, with no official comment having yet been made by the Merseyside outfit.

Henderson hit his first goal at Anfield since 2015 in the 2-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last month, sending a volley low into the ground, beyond the reach of Paulo Gazzaniga.

That stands as his only goal of the 2019/20 campaign, but the England international has nonetheless been a standout figure in the middle of the park, establishing himself as first-choice on the right side of a midfield three.

The industry and selflessness of Henderson has been integral to the Reds' remarkable beginning to the year. Aside from a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, they have collected maximum points in every league match this season.

As a result, Klopp's side top the league table, holding a six point lead over the chasing pack after a record-breaking start.

Should Henderson indeed sit out of Champions League action, Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to be handed a starting berth. He scored a mesmerising double in the last game versus Genk, including a superb outside-of-the-boot finish.

