Jordan Pickford Reaches Remarkable Landmark in Everton Draw With Tottenham

Jordan Pickford has become just the 22nd player in Premier League history to appear in 100 consecutive matches.

For England fans, Pickford will always hold a special place in their hearts. His save in the penalty shootout against Colombia in the last 16 of the World Cup still has the power to give goosebumps to those who watched that night.

But that amazing moment may never have happened if it weren't for his Premier League experience. He has been Everton's number one since his £30m move from Sunderland in 2017, and is currently the first pick in goal for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions.

The stopper came under criticism during his club's 3-2 loss at Brighton last week, but was back to his best against Spurs on Sunday.

The game and in turn the landmark was overshadowed by a horrific injury to Everton's Portuguese midfielder André Gomes after a hack by Heung-min Son, but under the radar Pickford passed a milestone that is a proof of just how consistent the 25 year-old has been.

Pickford became the first player to reach 100 consecutive appearances since Darren Fletcher played 112 between February 2015 and December 2017.

It's a testament to his fitness and how highly he is rated at Goodison, that 87 of these appearances have come at Everton, despite the fact that the Toffees have had four different managers in his time at the club.

He has made a grand total of 118 appearances in the Premier League and has kept 31 clean sheets. You have to wonder how many more the Premier League's former most expensive goalkeeper might have if he hadn't been playing behind Sunderland and Everton's leaky defences.

He has three so far this season for an Everton side that have underwhelmed for the most part. After another summer spending spree Marco Silva's side were expected to mount a serious challenge for Champions League qualification, but currently sit 17th after 11 games.

England's number one will be hoping to add to that tally when the Toffees take on fellow relegation strugglers Southampton on Saturday.