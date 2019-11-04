Liverpool vs Genk Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool play host to Belgian side Genk on Tuesday evening as the champions of Europe continue the challenge of defending their crown.

The Reds needed a dramatic 94th-minute winner to overcome Aston Villa at the weekend, a much-needed victory which maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Genk will likely be playing for pride, as their chances of qualification look increasingly slim. Tuesday's visitors will be hoping for a more impressive performance than their 2-0 weekend defeat to KAS Eupen.

The last time these two sides faced one another on 23 October, Liverpool were runaway victors, cruising to a 4-1 win in Belgium.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 5 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 3 Referee? TBA

Team News

Liverpool's biggest injury concern continues to be the absence of centre-back Joel Matip, who will be missing for several weeks. The Reds are still without Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri, both sidelined by injury.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp may be tempted to rest Mohamed Salah, who was taken off early against Aston Villa, especially with next weekend's gargantuan clash with Manchester City in mind.

Genk manager Felice Mazzu has no new fitness concerns, with many awaiting the return of Mbwana Samatta, who was rested at the weekend.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Origi, Firmino, Mané Genk Coucke; Maehle, Cuesta, Lucumi, Uronen; Ito, Heynen, Berge, Bongonda; Samatta; Onuachu

Head-to-Head Record

Liverpool and Genk have already played one another in this year's Champions League, with Tuesday's hosts winning 4-1 in resounding fashion. It was an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain-inspired performance, which resulted in some stunning strikes and nothing more than a consolation goal for Genk.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Liverpool will be hoping to do the double over their opponents, a victory that would almost certainly end Genk's ambitious hopes of qualifying.

Recent Form

Liverpool have won ten and drawn only one of their first 11 Premier League fixtures, a remarkable run of form which has seen them claim 31 points from a possible 33. Most recently, the Reds claimed a crucial late victory over Aston Villa, a game in which they were made to work incredibly hard for their spoils.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Genk, meanwhile, are in less admirable form, losing their last league match to KAS Eupen 2-0; a result which leaves them eighth in the Pro League, 13 points behind leaders Club Brugge.

Here is how both teams have got on in their last five fixtures:

Liverpool Genk Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool KAS Eupen 2-0 Genk Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 pens) Genk 2-2 Royal Antwerp Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Genk 1-0 Club Brugge Genk 1-4 Liverpool Genk 1-4 Liverpool Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool Standard Liege 1-0 Genk

Prediction

It would be difficult to argue against anything but a comfortable victory for Liverpool on Tuesday night. The Reds have been in sparkling form and are playing with the confidence, and grit, required to achieve greatness.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp might have one eye on Liverpool's encounter with Manchester City next Sunday, however, one would expect Liverpool to continue their ruthless and professional performances.

There is a sliver of hope for Genk. The Belgians showed positive signs in their previous fixture with the European champions, taking the lead before it was ruled out by VAR. However, without the embrace of home supporters, this could be a long evening for Felice Mazzu's side.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Genk