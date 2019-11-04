Manchester City Not Planning on Raheem Sterling Sale & Hold No Interest in Gareth Bale

By 90Min
November 04, 2019

Manchester City have no plans to sell Raheem Sterling and are not interested in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid in any potential part exchange deal.

90min has learned that both City and Los Blancos are bemused by the rumour emerging on Monday that Real Madrid were preparing an offer of £70m plus the Welshman for Sterling's services. 

Real have a number of other players on their list of transfer targets - Sterling doesn't feature and would only be considered if the Premier League champions' stance changed on selling him - while Bale does not fit in with City's profile of player either. 


The rumoured deal, which stated that Real were preparing an offer, has little to no chance of progressing - despite Sky Sports' initial report on the interest.

A source close to Bale has also been quoted saying that the rumours are 'complete rubbish' - via Jim White at talkSPORTThe source is simply quoted as saying: “With regards to that story running on Bale, Raheem Sterling and £70m – complete rubbish.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sterling has transformed into one of the world's elite forwards in the last few seasons under Pep Guardiola. His 13 goals in 15 appearances this season follow on from a 2018/19 campaign that saw him directly involved in 43 goals, and he has netted 82 and assisted a further 70 in 206 appearances for the club in total.

City and Sterling face a trip to Milan to face Atalanta on Wednesday in the Champions League before the small matter of a titanic clash at Anfield on Sunday - as they look to cut Liverpool's lead at the top down to three points.

