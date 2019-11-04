Mauro Icardi Claims He Will 'Do Everything to Stay' at PSG Following Successful Start to Loan

On-loan Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi has revealed he will do everything in his power to remain at the Parc des Princes beyond this season.

The Argentine completed a deadline day move to Les Parisiens from Inter after a dramatic fall from grace in Milan, which began with him being stripped of the club's captaincy in February.

That came after derogatory comments from Icardi's wife about the Nerazzurri hierarchy triggered a two-month self-imposed exile, before the forward was met with hostility on his return.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

Since joining PSG, Icardi has hit seven goals in eight appearances, including three in the Champions League group stages, and he's now told French radio station RMC that he's keen to make his stay in Paris permanent.

"I will do everything to stay here. I have to prove myself on the field," Icardi began. "I have to continue to prove myself in the coming months. We'll see at the end of the season if I stay.

"I want to achieve great things, I've come for that. Obviously, playing for a team like PSG is very important - it's one of the best teams in the world. It's a milestone in my career."

Icardi then moved on to the topic of his fellow strikers in Paris, the South American forming part of a fearsome quartet alongside Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.





He said of the Uruguayan hitman: "Edi is an extraordinary player who has made history in PSG and has done so much here. I want to make a contribution here, but it's the coach who will have to decide [who plays].

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"Both of us work for the benefit of the team, which is what we talk about all the time. We like to score goals, we can play together if the coach decides, but it's not up to us to make that decision."

Regarding Mbappé, Icardi couldn't hide his admiration, explaining: "[He] has had all of his qualities since he was very small and there are few players like this. If he hadn't been doing it from such a young age, we would all be amazed by this phenomenon.

"He has already demonstrated his qualities. If he continues to focus on his career and always thinks about how to improve, he will become the best in the world. It is a certainty."

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter!