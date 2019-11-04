Monaco Defender Ruben Aguilar Kicks VAR Monitor After Being Shown Red Card

Monaco right back Ruben Aguilar was filmed kicking out at the VAR monitor after he was shown a red card late in his side's 1-0 loss to Saint-Étienne.





Midway through the second half, the referee showed a red card to Saint-Étienne's Wesley Fofana for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, only for the VAR to overrule the decision and instead state that Monaco's Jean-Kévin Augustin was offside in the build-up.

AS Monaco right-back Ruben Aguilar filmed kicking the VAR monitor after being sent off in last night’s match vs St Étienne. pic.twitter.com/84u2Z37z4t — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 4, 2019

Aguilar was then dismissed later in the game for a similar foul just 20 minutes after being brought on as a substitute. As he left the pitch, he was filmed by a fan kicking the pitchside monitor out of frustration (something many fans may have fantasised about doing).

Since joining from Montpellier during the summer, Aguilar has been sent off twice in his nine appearances for Monaco, and he is now set for another period on the sidelines through suspension.

As for Monaco, the defeat brought an end to their recent mini-resurgence. Leonardo Jardim's side came into the game on a run of five wins from their last six games, but the high spirits around the Stade Louis II disappeared with Sunday's defeat.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

They now find themselves 15th in Ligue 1, just three points above the relegation zone. They are already 12 points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, and it appears as though their poor form from last season has carried over to the current campaign.

Despite finishing second in the 2016/17 campaign, Monaco self-destructed last year and finished down in 17th, just two points above the relegation playoff.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

To try and avoid this happening again, Monaco spent heavily during the summer on plenty of new players, including Wissam Ben Yedder, Henry Onyekuru and the aforementioned Aguilar, but their form has hardly improved.

Next up for Jardim's men is a crucial meeting with fellow strugglers Dijon, who will come into that game on the back of a monumental 2-1 victory over PSG.

