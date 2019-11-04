Pep Guardiola Makes Bold Premier League Title Claim Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
November 04, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has, unsurprisingly, played down the significance of next week's Premier League clash against Liverpool, claiming that failure to win would not be decisive in the title race.

City currently sit second, six points behind their rivals, after dropping key points against Tottenham, Norwich and Wolves in recent weeks.

After Liverpool came second to City on 97 points last year, both sides are fully aware of how important it is to take maximum points from almost every game.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

But speaking after his side's 2-1 victory over Southampton, quoted by the Metro, Guardiola claimed that even if his side fail to win at Liverpool, they won't be out of the title race.

"We’re going to try, but I don’t think so. How many centuries have they not lost at Anfield?" the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach said.

"We will see. Now we go to Italy to play Atalanta and, when we come back, we go to Anfield. Many things are going to happen and there are a lot of games to play."

Liverpool have not lost at home in the Premier League since April 2017, meaning they are two seasons unbeaten at Anfield.

It makes the Reds slight favourites with bookmakers ahead of the colossal battle between arguably the two best teams in Europe, after Jurgen Klopp's side came back to record a dramatic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa to keep their lead at six points.

Before the game though, both teams face important Champions League fixtures in midweek. Liverpool probably have the easier game at home to Belgian champions Genk on Tuesday, whilst Manchester City travel to Italy to play Serie A challengers Atalanta.

However, despite the crunch game on Sunday, Guardiola dismissed the possibility that he could rest players to keep his most important stars fresh.

"We’re going to play with the best team possible to win at Atalanta and after that we go to Anfield," Guardiola added: "Nobody can assure me that if we don’t do what we have to do at Atalanta, then we’re going to make a better performance against Liverpool. 

"The best way to face Atalanta is the way we played today, and the best way to go to Anfield is to play a good game against Atalanta, who have been fighting with the top clubs in Italy for the last two or three seasons. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"They can score four, five, six goals every game, so we’re going to play with what we believe is the best team and try to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message